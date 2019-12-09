After putting together successful seasons on the gridiron, Kentucky, Louisville and Western Kentucky now know their postseason destinations following the official announcement of the NCAA bowl game slate Sunday afternoon.
Kentucky (7-5, 3-5 in SEC) will travel to Charlotte, North Carolina, to play in the Belk Bowl for the first time in program history. The Wildcats will square off against Virginia Tech (8-4, 5-3 in ACC) on Dec. 31 at 11 a.m.
Louisville (7-5, 5-3 in ACC) earned a bid to the Music City Bowl in Nashville, where the Cardinals will face Mississippi State (6-6, 3-5 in SEC) on Dec. 30 at 3 p.m.
Western Kentucky (8-4, 6-2 in C-USA) will test its mettle in the First Responder Bowl in Dallas against Western Michigan (7-5, 5-3 in MAC) on Dec. 30 at 11:30 a.m.
UK administrators wasted little time in expressing their elation to play in a bowl game after the tumultuous season the Wildcats faced.
"It's a really good matchup for us against a really good opponent," said UK athletic director Mitch Barnhart, filling in to speak while coach Mark Stoops continued his latest recruiting trip. "I'm excited for our players to experience that opportunity, and I'm excited for our fans to experience something new.
"We haven't been to Charlotte before. New experiences are good."
Kentucky, which won four of its last five games of the regular season, will take on coach Justin Fuente's Hokies, who had won three games in a row before suffering a 39-30 loss to Virginia in their season finale.
Though a portion of the UK fanbase expressed interest in reaching the Music City or the Gator bowls, Barnhart reiterated his enthusiasm in where the Wildcats ultimately landed.
"If you can't get excited to play on a national stage on New Year's Eve, then something's wrong," he said. "We're excited to play. ... Our guys are gonna get to play in the Panthers' (NFL) stadium and have the opportunity to showcase themselves on a national stage."
For Louisville, it will be a return to Nashville after the Cardinals topped Western Kentucky, 38-21, on Sept. 14 at the Tennessee Titans' Nissan Stadium.
"It's a great opportunity to go play in postseason," said Louisville coach Scott Satterfield, the ACC's coach of the year. "You get these 15 extra practices, essentially, and we get to work with our guys again.
"It's another opportunity to go out and play a game and hopefully get the bad taste out of our mouth from the last time we played (a 45-13 loss at Kentucky). More importantly, the opportunity to go work with our team -- that's the part that I'm most looking forward to."
The Cardinals experienced a turnaround campaign in 2019, righting the ship from 2018's 2-10 finish. Now, U of L will face a Mississippi State team that has won three of its last four games to finish .500.
"They started out a little slow, but to their credit, they really rallied and did a great job here in the last half of the season," Satterfield said of the Bulldogs. "... They've got a lot of confidence right now, and they have some good, young players who have really learned to play."
Western Kentucky will play in its eighth bowl game of the past nine years, with the Hilltoppers reaching the postseason in coach Tyson Helton's first year at the helm.
"I think our guys will be really excited," said Helton, whose squad won its last three games and recovered nicely after opening the season with a loss to FCS Central Arkansas. "I know our players will be excited to have one more opportunity to try to go get a big bowl win."
WKU will face a Broncos squad that won three games in a row before narrowly falling to Northern Illinois, 17-14, on Nov. 28.
"We'll get to play a good Western Michigan football team," Helton said. "It'll be a very challenging game for us, but it should be an exciting game, as well. I know our guys will be looking forward to getting to practice and getting things going."
