LEXINGTON — The Kentucky Wildcats extended its winning streak and ended Texas A&M’s Saturday as the Wildcats earned a 76-67 win over the Aggies at Rupp Arena.
“They (Texas A&M) were beating everybody. They beat a couple of teams by 25,” John Calipari said postgame. “I’m proud of our guys, we’re getting better.”
Kentucky has now won three straight, improving to 13-6 overall and 4-3 in SEC play, while the Aggies dropped to 13-6 and 5-1 in league play.
The Wildcat offense got off to another slow start as it opened the day 0-for-6 from the field until CJ Fredrick splashed a three after rebounding a Cason Wallace miss.
With Oscar Tshiebwe in foul trouble Texas A&M went on 14-2 late in the first half to take a 29-23 lead and force Calipari his second timeout with 4:09 left until halftime.
Calipari’s second timeout would get his team rolling as Reeves and Jacob Toppin splashed three’s to tie the game but a pair of Tyrece Radford free throw’s gave the Aggies a 31-29 lead at halftime.
The first half saw both Tshiebwe and Wallace held scoreless and Kentucky scored 21 of its 29 points from three point range as the team shot 4-for-15 on two’s and went o-for-2 from the free throw line in the game’s first 20 minutes.
After Kentucky quickly regained the lead with a 7-4 run to start the first half, both Kentucky and Texas A&M found themselves at the free throw line after a skirmish between Texas A&M’s Julius Marble and Tshiebwe led to a technical foul being called against Marble and a Flagrant 1 on Tshiebwe. Both teams hit both of its awarded free throws and UK took a 40-37 lead into the first media timeout of the half.
“It was physical. I love that,” Tshiebwe said of the battle postgame. “I’m proud of my teammates. They were willing to fight.”
A 7-0 run from the Aggies sparked by five points from Radford put the Aggies up 51-47 entering the second media timeout, but Kentucky would punch back with a 9-2 run of its own headlined by a corner three from Reeves that put UK up 56-53 and forced Aggies coach Buzz Williams to call timeout with 8:14 to play.
With Toppin forced into the locker room with an apparent injury and Tshiebwe back on the bench after picking up his fourth foul, the Aggies briefly pulled back within two but a basket by Wallace, who scored 11 points in the second half after being held scoreless in the first put UK up 65-61 heading into the game’s final media timeout.
Kentucky would get both Toppin and Tshiebwe back on the floor for the game’s final three and a half minutes and finished the game on a 11-6 run to close out the victory.
Reeves led Kentucky with 23 points. He was joined in double figures by Toppin (17), Fredrick (12) and Wallace (11).
Tshiebwe was held to just seven points but grabbed 17 rebounds and gave UK a 22-point advantage when on the court.
“How about Oscar. They doubled and triple teamed him so he didn’t get that many baskets. But he didn’t care. He ended up getting 17 rebounds and only seven points,” Calipari said. “His assists were hockey assists. In other words, he threw them out, that guy threw to the next guy and that guy made it.”
“As best you can, you try to prep for it. I don’t know that you can prep. We can’t prep/mimic the physicality that 34 (Tshiebwe) plays with,” Williams added. “The stress that he causes on both ends. We watch clips, we talk about it, we tried to have guys mimic it, but I mean, he’s the reigning National Player of the Year.”
Texas A&M was led by Radford with 22 points. Marble (12), Dexter Dennis (10) and Henry Coleman III (10) joined Radford in double figures.
Kentucky will be back in action Tuesday in Nashville, where it will take on Vanderbilt. Tip-off at Memorial Gymnasium is scheduled for 8 p.m. CT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.