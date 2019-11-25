LEXINGTON — The University of Kentucky has made some strong strides over the last 48 hours of real time, and four hours of basketball time.
The Wildcats dispatched Lamar 81-56 on Sunday at Rupp Arena. They dumped Mount Saint Mary's 82-62 Friday at Rupp Arena.
The growth from that first game of the weekend to the second was significant.
"Our defense really stepped it up," Tyrese Maxey said of the difference for UK the last two games. "We were feeding off our defensive stops. Coach (John Calipari) has really been on us about getting back to what we were doing against Michigan State and EKU, we're on a good road to get back to that."
No. 9 UK got off that road by being complacent.
"That's what everybody does as a human being," Maxey said. "You can't do that. Coach tells us to play against ourselves."
Nick Richards has seen a light on on that's so bright it could illuminate half of Rupp Arena. Richards put up his third double-double in five games with 10 points, 13 rebounds and he added seven blocked shots.
For some perspective, Richards had one double-double in 74 games before this season started.
"Coach Cal, him and KP (Kenny Payne), they both got on me, they said I should have had a triple-double," Richards said. "They want me to get better as much as possible, they're never satisfied they just want me to get better."
Tic Price is a veteran basketball guy who is coach at Lamar. He follows the basic philosophy that a 6-11 freshman who didn't start out as that skilled of a player, but has a lot of talent, will be better two years later.
"You should be a better player than when you were a freshman" Price said of Richards. "There is a maturation process that goes on. For big guys, it takes a little bit longer to come around. But, I do think playing against some quality big guys every day has made him a better player. He is a better player because of repetition."
Ashton Hagans has figured out his best point guard playing self. He puts a lot of defensive pressure on out front, gets out on the break, looks for guys who have better shots, and gets them the basketball.
Hagans scored 15 points, even made a couple of 3s, and nine assists.
Kentucky must have been under direct orders from Calipari the last couple of games to relax, aim and fire from 3-point range. The more 3-pointers you try, the more comfortable you'll be taking the shots. As Hagans has said, they'll fall eventually, some how, some way.
Over its last three halves of basketball, UK is 15-of-32 from 3-point range, that's 46.8%.
Maxey has gotten a green light to let shots go from distance. Maxey hit a 3-point string himself where he made four on the way to 12 points in the first half. Maxey had a game-high 21 points, making 8-of-11 from the floor and 4-of-6 from 3.
Calipari wanted Maxey to drive more in the second half, when the freshman would be more able to take defenders off the dribble.
Kentucky put together two runs, 10-0 to start the game, then a 20-0 to help finish the half.
UK played arguably its best basketball of the season, or at least since Michigan State, during that stretch where it put 20 straight on Lamar.
UK cooled off some in the second half, it lagged back a bit, but still didn't let Lamar get back in the game.
Calipari wants his team go to full out every time down the floor, and with young teams, that's not going to happen early in a season.
"You have to put a premium on every possession," Calipari said. "I am playing every possession as though it matters. We're not there yet. About 60% of the possessions we'll really fight and dig in and play."
Kentucky won't play again until Friday, against UAB, then it will settle into a segment of five games total in the month of December.
That will give the Wildcats plenty of time to work on that other 40%.
