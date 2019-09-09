University of Kentucky quarterback Terry Wilson will miss the remainder of the 2019 season with a torn patellar tendon in his left knee that will require surgery, Wildcats coach Mark Stoops announced Sunday.
Wilson went down on a horse-collar tackle during a 19-yard scramble in UK's 38-17 victory over Eastern Michigan on Saturday night and stayed down for several minutes before leaving the field on the back of a motorized cart.
"I'm very sorry about Terry's injury," Stoops said in a release provided by the school. "He has done so much for our program over the last two seasons, both in leadership and his production on the field. As a team captain, he will continue to be an important part of our team, and we look forward to him returning to the field when hehas recovered."
In two games this season, the 6-foor-3, 203-pound junior completed 33-of-52 passes (63.5%) for 360 yards and two touchdowns.
He's also accrued 44 rushing yards and a TD.
As a sophomore, Wilson threw for 1,889 yards and 11 scores while completing 67.2% of his attempts -- finishing as the third-most accurate passer in the Southeastern Conference. He also rushed for 547 yards and four TDs in helping the Wildcats go 10-3 and capture a win over Penn State in the Citrus Bowl.
Wilson, an Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, native who transferred from Garden City Community College, has started all 15 games since joining UK last season.
Now, the Wildcats will likely hand over starting duties to junior Sawyer Smith, a graduate transfer from Troy. He stepped in for Wilson to close out Saturday's game, completing 5-of-9 passes for 76 yards and a pair of touchdowns -- including a 54-yard scoring toss to wideout Ahmad Wilson on his very first pass attempt as a Wildcat.
After the game, Stoops expressed his confidence in Smith as UK heads into Saturday's SEC showdown with Florida at Kroger Field.
"We're sad for Terry and it stinks because it's part of our game, but believe me, we're going back to work with the intent to win a football game next week," Stoops said. "And that's the way we're going to approach it every week."
Smith, a 6-3, 219-pounder from Cantonment, Florida, played in all 13 games for Troy last season. He started the last seven games, going 5-2 while completing 144-of-229 passes (62.9%) for 1,669 yards and 14 TDs.
Wilson becomes the third player the Wildcats have lost for the season in 2019, joining junior safety Davonte Robinson (torn quadriceps in preseason) and backup freshman quarterback Nik Scalzo (torn ACL during fall camp).
Wilson could potentially apply for a medical redshirt, having played in just two games -- less than the three-game minimum instituted by the NCAA last season -- and retain his eligibility for the next two years.
