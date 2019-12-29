LEXINGTON — Ashton Hagans couldn't contain himself, although there were still 12 seconds left in overtime against the University of Louisville.
Hagans made a steal that led to Tyrese Maxey being fouled, and on the way to the foul line, Hagans jumped up and down as he neared midcourt.
The ecstatic University of Kentucky point guard then flashed the "Ls down" at center court as Maxey went to the free throw line.
Maxey made both free throws to push UK in front 76-70.
Hagans wasn't done putting his personal exclamation point on what was about to become the biggest victory of the year for the Wildcats.
He made another steal, got going full speed all alone, and he slammed the ball through for the final points of a 78-70 win.
There were a lot more "Ls down" flashing for the Wildcats as they left the floor in a raucous celebration on the Rupp Arena floor that was followed the roar of the 20,000-plus through most of the second half and overtime.
Everybody in the building, it seemed, knew just how big this game was, how important, how vital, it was for the Wildcats to get a victory.
This was Louisville, the heated and hated basketball rival, which was the No. 3 team in the country. This was a chance to get things right after two losses in Las Vegas to Utah and Ohio State that showed UK was in struggle mode.
The writing off of the Wildcats for the 2019-20 season had already begun in some circles.
UK coach John Calipari acted as if he'd heard some of those whispers.
"There's probably some people here that thought we were going to lose, and they wanted to be at this press conference hearing what I had to say when they could say it's over," Calipari said. "'They're not going to be in the NCAA tournament. They're an NIT team.' Look, I don't buy any of the stuff when they say we're great or they say we're bad. What I'm looking at is where can this team go.
"What if we lost on a half-court bank shot? Oh, we're done. What? That's a top -- that may be the No. 1 team or Ohio State, No. 1 teams in the country, and you're right there on the court with them and that means by losing, you stink, you're not even in the NCAA tournament. Wait a minute, maybe we're 4. If they're 1 and 2, maybe we're 4, 5. 'Well, you lost to this team.' Yeah, but if they're that good, what are we?"
No. 19 UK needed to find out how good it was. UK needed this win against the Cardinals.
"We definitely felt like our backs were against the wall," Immanuel Quickley said. "With a couple of tough games we lost, we definitely wanted to get this one at home."
Quickley was a fine example of what went right for Kentucky. Off the bench, the sophomore guard put up 18 points, hit all eight of the free throws he shot.
Quickley also had some guarding time on Louisville star Jordan Nwora.
Quickley did his job. He wasn't alone.
Keion Brooks started for the first time this season and he drew the first guarding assignment on Nwora, who struggled all day with eight points, 2-of-10 shooting from the floor and 1-of-6 from the 3-point line.
Nick Richards was major with 13 points, 11 rebounds and 11 fouls drawn in the most unconventional triple-double you'll ever see.
Tyrese Maxey made every big shot imaginable on the way to 27 points.
Hagans had eight assists and two turnovers.
The quotient for fighting on every possession was tough to measure because it happened so much for Kentucky.
"It's the most we've ever fought as a team," Richards said. "Everyone fought, everyone did their role."
UK had three good days of practice after it returned from Christmas break. Richards said he needed to recharge after the games in Vegas.
Maxey said UK needed to move on from that trip, and facing Louisville would give it the chance for total focus.
"We had to put what happened in Vegas behind us," Maxey said. "We knew we were playing a top-five team, a really good team in Louisville. We knew we couldn't dwell on the past, we had to look forward to the future. We learned to never stop fighting."
Maxey was already looking to the future, knowing there's a lot of basketball to be played.
"This will really help us in March," Maxey said. "To go down in overtime, they hit the first bucket, still rally to win the game. We never folded, never waivered from what Coach Cal told us to do."
Heading to overtime, Calipari told his team it was going to win. He's now 11-2 at Kentucky against Louisville. This was one of the most-needed wins for the Wildcats in Calipari's tenure.
