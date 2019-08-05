Kentucky's Daniel ready for increased role

LEXINGTON -- Kash Daniel isn't worried about the perception of Kentucky football.
Where some people might look at losing seven defensive starters as a negative, the outspoken Wildcats linebacker sees a chance for others to step up. When critics say UK won't reach the same heights as last season, Daniel agrees -- instead, he thinks the Cats will surpass their previous level of success.
As the 6-foot-1, 226-pound Paintsville native said Friday at UK Media Day, though, the results won't happen by luck.
"We've just got to be consistent," he said. "You can't have days where you're on and then days where you're completely off. For us, it's getting into our playbook and making sure everybody knows each and every play. If you do the little things right, the big picture will come.
"We've got to listen to what the coaches tell us. For the two hours on the practice field, we've got to bust each and every play. In the film room, we've got to be laser-focused. We've got to do it in walkthroughs, interviews, every part of this (fall) camp if we expect to be back to where we were last year, if not better."
Daniel, the team's leading returning tackler, tallied 84 stops as a junior. He also recorded 7.5 tackles for loss, one sack and five quarterback hurries.
For his efforts, Daniel was named to the Preseason All-Southeastern Conference Third Team Defense by both media members and Athlon Sports.
With Josh Allen, last year's national defensive player of the year, now gone, UK coaches expect to put much more responsibility on Daniel's shoulders -- and it's something Wildcats coach Mark Stoops knows he can handle.
"Kash just needs to be Kash," Stoops said. "He's authentic. We don't need to create anything there. I just need him to continue to be him. That starts with being accountable on the field, on and off the field, but just being a team player like he is.
"He's very passionate. He cares about winning, first and foremost. That's obvious to our team."
High expectations aren't anything Daniel is shying away from. In fact, he's relishing the opportunity.
"It is a big role," Daniel said. "It is a big responsibility, but you know, I got big enough shoulders."
First-year defensive coordinator Brad White won't hesitate to put pressure on UK's inside linebackers to perform, either.
"A lot of times, those inside linebackers are going to be matched up on running backs," White said. "Those are one-on-one situations we anticipate winning and we need to win if we're going to be successful. We're going to put some weight on their shoulders to go win those one-on-ones."
Perhaps the only person putting more pressure on UK's defense is Daniel himself.
"It all starts up front, and our front seven guys, I think, are some of the best returning in the SEC," he said. "We have to hone in our gaps, hone in on our responsibilities to get some pressure on the quarterback, so he doesn't have all the time to sit back and pick us about. We can't give him the time back there."
As a senior, Daniel is also anticipating the chance to do a little teaching, as well.
"I'm really looking forward to working with the younger guys, especially on the pass rush. Josh (Allen) did pass down his pass-rushing ability, so I'm really looking forward to getting after some offensive tackles this year."
So what does Daniel have to say about UK's naysayers?
"At the end of the day, people want to say what they want," he said. "It's up to us to go out and prove everybody wrong."
