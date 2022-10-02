A first-of-its-kind in the state vending machine will dispense not soda or candy, but medicine that potentially could save lives.
Chief Kenny Mattingly of the Vine Grove Police Department unveiled a Narcan vending machine Thursday at the department.
A first-of-its-kind in the state vending machine will dispense not soda or candy, but medicine that potentially could save lives.
Chief Kenny Mattingly of the Vine Grove Police Department unveiled a Narcan vending machine Thursday at the department.
Early in the year, Mattingly was called to a possible overdose in town of someone who was recovering from addiction. His friend had a dose of Narcan available and was able to use it to save the patient.
Mattingly said that he, along with other first responders such as the fire department and EMS, have Narcan available at their disposal. He said this event led him to realize that it should be more accessible to the community so it can save lives.
“I want people to come here and get this and take it to their house, put in their cabinet, put in their bathrooms,” Mattingly said.
The temperature-controlled vending machine is built into the side of the Vine Grove Police Department and contains Narcan which is a nasal spray that is available for free.
Narcan is the brand name for naloxone, which is a medication that is used to reverse the effects of opioids.
This is the first Narcan vending machine in Kentucky. Mattingly said there are a few in Indiana and Ohio.
He said the machine cost $4,500 but was paid for by Communicare, one of several organizations that partnered with the department on the machine. Communicare also will be refilling the machine as needed.
Mattingly, at the event, specifically pointed to Jennifer Osborne, health promotion manager at Lincoln Trail District Health Department, and Thad Storms, harm reduction coordinator at Communicare, and thanked them for their help.
Osborne said it’s evidence based that creating more access to Narcan and naloxone helps to prevent overdose deaths.
According to the 2021 Overdose Fatality Report released by Kentucky’s Office of Drug Control Policy, 2,250 Kentucky residents died from a drug overdose, which is a 14.5% increase from 2020. This includes 46 in Hardin County who died of an overdose, according to the report.
Narcan also contains literature that points to where an individual would be able to get services and recovery from their addiction.
“Our goal at the end of the day is not only to prevent the overdose death, but to encourage these individuals to seek out treatment,” Storms said.
Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Carr said at the event that recently the county and area has had issues with fentanyl being pressed into pills resembling Percocet.
Mattingly said in respect to Vine Grove, calls for overdoses increased in recent years.
Osborne said she hopes community members take advantage of the machine and the stigmatization of those addicted to drugs ends.
“The stigma surrounding substance use … that is a barrier for people to seek the services that they need,” Osborne said.
Andrew Harp can be reached at 270-505-1414 or aharp@thenewsenterprise.com.
