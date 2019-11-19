Kentucky still not pretty, but gets job done

The University of Kentucky fell from the top of the AP Top 25 to No. 9 in the poll released Monday.
With what the Wildcats showed in the Monday night get-well game against Utah Valley, some were wondering if ninth was a far enough drop.
The Wildcats got the dregs -- as UK coach John Calipari called them -- out from their serious upset loss to Evansville last Tuesday, but they got a fresh set of worries in an 82-74 win over Utah Valley.
Don't let the final score fool you. This was a game that was still something to sweat over in the final minute.
Utah Valley used the formula same as Evansville -- take a lot of 3s and try to make a lot of 3s.
Utah Valley drained 11-of-31 from long range.
The problems offensively for Kentucky, again, were also drawn around its inability to make shots from long range.
UK was only 1-of-12 from 3-point range.
"We had some guys were wide open and almost shot air balls," Calipari said. "You can't have a team make 11 and you make one."
Kentucky can't get much scoring done from the outside. It has become a ho-hum defensive club after getting after it seriously in the first two games.
UK didn't come out exactly looking to bury Utah Valley. You'd think after a week in practice purgatory that the Wildcats would want to deliver destruction.
What they did instead was conjure up more questions against a third straight mediocre opponent. Where has the defense gone? Will they become a good outside scoring team, as billed in preseason?
Yes, yes, it was a definite factor that UK was playing with two important parts missing because of injuries. EJ Washington continues to be out, and Immanuel Quickley joined him after getting hurt in practice late in the week.
UK had a seven-player rotation working, and Kahlil Whitney had to pop a dislocated finger back in place while he was running down the court.
"That just shows how much heart he's got, doing as much as he can do to help his team out," said Ashton Hagans, who did plenty himself to help the Wildcats.
UK did find out who can be dependable when things aren't going well.
Against Utah Valley, those guys carrying UK were Hagans and Nick Richards. The first one wouldn't surprise you, but the second certainly would, considering his UK history.
Richards woke up considerably inside. He had a double-double with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Richards didn't do anything fancy, but he only took shots he was capable of making, and he did that 8-of-11 times.
He showed a face-up game where he comfortably took 10-12 foot jumpers and hit them.
"That's something I've been working on with the coaches," Richards said.
Both Hagans and Nate Sestina said Richards has been solid hitting those jumpers in practice.
"He sees a couple go in, keep shooting them," Sestina said of Richards' jumper game.
Hagans made it a main point to get Richards involved as much as possible in this game.
"He's my big and I'm his point guard, so I'm going to do whatever it takes to get him going," Hagans said. "For this team to be at our best, we're going to need Nick every night."
The sophomore guard did plenty of work himself, notching a career-high 26 points, 12-of-12 shooting from the free-throw line, five rebounds, five assists and six turnovers in more than 36 minutes on the floor.
Hagans had driving lanes to work with and he was able to either finish or get fouled.
His free-throw shooting was part of another strong performance at the line for UK, where it hit 31-of-34 for the game.
Now, if the Wildcats can just get some of that to translate to 3-point shooting.
"Last year at the beginning of the season, it was the same way," Hagans said of the 3-point shooting. "We have ups and downs right now. It's a long season; we've got plenty of games."
A win was a win, the Wildcats kept saying. While there wasn't much "pretty basketball" against Utah Valley, at least it was a better feeling for UK than when it left Rupp a week ago.
