By all accounts, the Independence Bank Kentucky vs. Indiana Classic was a success for the second consecutive year.
The two-day event, held last Wednesday and Thursday at the Sportscenter, featured area girls teams like Owensboro, Daviess County, Muhlenberg County, McLean County and even Henderson County taking on programs such as defending Indiana Class 2-A champion Forest Park, Washington, Evansville Memorial and Castle. Even the Whitesville Trinity boys got in on the action, although the Raiders’ second game was called off due to inclement weather in the forecast.
Despite the fluctuating schedule, McLean County girls coach and event organizer Ryan Groves was pleased with the outcome.
“Considering the weather coming in, I thought it went really well,” he said. “We had some really good games.
“(Thursday) we had to move everything up. We lost two games due to weather, but just getting those games in, I thought it went really well. I got a lot of compliments about it and couldn’t be more pleased under the circumstances.”
After the Classic’s inception in 2021, Groves said, he’s seen growth in awareness and enthusiasm from teams on both sides of the Ohio River.
“Obviously, the local teams, if they’re not playing somewhere else. they want to be here,” he said. “The Indiana teams get excited, especially local ones over in Evansville and Forest Park — I have some personal connections over there — so it’s been a joy getting them down here because I know a lot of them, but also they’ve got good teams. A lot of people just like coming to the Sportscenter. They like the idea of Kentucky versus Indiana teams. We did have one or two more Indiana teams this year than we did last year, so the word’s spreading.
“Everybody seems to like it. I know they like it in football with the Border Bowl and all that, so that’s what we’re trying to do here and just hope to build on it.”
For the teams competing, there’s nothing quite like getting the chance to play at the Sportscenter.
“It gives us an opportunity to play here,” said OHS girls coach Jansen Locher, whose team split games against Scott and Evansville Memorial. “We know the regional tournament’s going to be here — it’s a bigger court, 10 extra feet, you get up and down a little bit more. And it’s a great environment. Even if the crowd isn’t as big, it’s still a tournament environment where the backdrop’s a little bit different, everybody’s not right on the court, and it’s more spread out.
“Just getting used to the atmosphere of playing in these bigger arenas, getting off the high school floor and into a different environment, should help.”
DC girls coach Stephen Haile, whose team split contests against Castle and McLean County, agreed.
“Our goal, ultimately, is to get here for the regional tournament,” he said. “We want to get as many games as we can on this floor. And it’s close to home.”
The Lady Panthers are set to play again Tuesday in the Lady Invitational of the South in Allen County, so getting to play games around Owensboro was a top priority.
“It’s nice to not have to go somewhere before Christmas or go to Lexington or somewhere and come back and have to go there — you’re gone from your family for eight or nine days,” Haile added. “Around Christmas time, the kids get to spend a little bit of time with their family. We’re not basketball 24/7, so they get some time off and I think that’s important around the holidays.”
There was even history made at this year’s event, as longtime Henderson County coach Jeffe Haile reached his 800th career win in Wednesday’s victory over Forest Park — making him only the second coach in Kentucky girls high school basketball history to reach that mark. He reached victory No. 801 just a night alter in Thursday’s win over Washington.
The inaugural Classic urged fans to bring in toys to be donated, while this year’s event was part of Independence Bank’s Senior Sock Drive for nursing homes in Daviess, McLean and Henderson counties. Being able to help the community while also putting on a quality basketball event makes everything worth it, Groves said — and it won’t be too much longer until he starts looking toward next year.
“We’d like to keep it going and build on it,” he said. “We put feelers out pretty early, I’ll probably start putting stuff out at the first of the year because I know Indiana schedules early. So we’ll see what we can get together for next year and, hopefully, we’ll keep it going. That’s the plan, anyway.”
