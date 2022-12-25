KY-IN CLASSIC FOLO

Owensboro girls basketball coach Jansen Locher coaches his team against Evansville Memorial on Thursday during the Kentucky vs. Indiana Classic at the Sportscenter.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

By all accounts, the Independence Bank Kentucky vs. Indiana Classic was a success for the second consecutive year.

The two-day event, held last Wednesday and Thursday at the Sportscenter, featured area girls teams like Owensboro, Daviess County, Muhlenberg County, McLean County and even Henderson County taking on programs such as defending Indiana Class 2-A champion Forest Park, Washington, Evansville Memorial and Castle. Even the Whitesville Trinity boys got in on the action, although the Raiders’ second game was called off due to inclement weather in the forecast.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.