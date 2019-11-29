Kentucky Wesleyan eyeing improvement in holiday classic

Following an eight-day layoff, the Kentucky Wesleyan College men's basketball team will get back to action when the Panthers take on Wheeling in the annual Kentucky Wesleyan Thanksgiving Classic on Friday.
Tipoff is scheduled for 7:45 p.m. at the Sportscenter, following Auburn Montgomery against Tiffin at 5:30.
According to KWC coach Drew Cooper, whose squad improved to 1-3 following a 100-68 win over Oakland City on Nov. 20, the Panthers have made recent progress that has him feeling optimistic moving forward.
"I really feel good about some of the segments we've been able to put together," he said. "I think our guys are really ready to put the lessons and the things that we've gone through together since we started from scratch a year ago and move on and do some things this community wants to see."
For the Panthers, it begins with a matchup against undefeated Wheeling (4-0).
The Cardinals enter following a 59-51 victory Tuesday against Urbana, which squeaked out a 56-53 victory over Wesleyan in the second game of the season.
Wheeling, which averages 75.8 points per game on nearly 50% shooting from the field, is led by 6-foot-4 sophomore forward Emmanuel Ansong's 19.5 points and 9.5 rebounds per contest. The Cardinals also get much of their production from 6-1 junior guard Jordan Reid (15 ppg, 6 rpg) and 5-11 junior guard Jarett Haines (13 ppg).
"They are very, very athletic," Cooper said of Wheeling. "They are gonna do some things that only players at very high levels can do, athletically. If we turn the ball over, they can get out in transition and get up and down the court in a hurry."
The Panthers enter averaging 66.8 points per contest on 46.7% shooting, led by Adam Goetz's 15.5 points per game. The 6-1 senior guard was named the Great Midwest Athletic Conference's player of the week on Monday after averaging 24.5 points in two games last week.
Mohamed Abu Arisha, a 6-7 senior forward, averages 9.8 points and 5.5 rebounds per outing, while 6-1 junior guard Jo Griffin scores 9.5 points per game.
The Panthers will also be boosted by the debut of former Daviess County High School star Stew Currie, a 6-7 junior forward who was cleared to play by the NCAA this week.
KWC is close to putting it all together, Cooper said, but it isn't quite there yet.
"Once it clicks with us, I really think that we can be a good basketball team," he said. "I was hoping that Oakland City was gonna be that moment where we come out in the second half and play the way we expect them to play, but it wasn't. The only way we win Friday night is if that clicks.
"It's a game that we can win. There is nothing on film that scares us about Wheeling. It's gonna come back to if it clicks with how we're supposed to prepare and how we're supposed to show up and perform with urgency and concentration for 40 minutes -- if we do that, then I think we can be really good."
