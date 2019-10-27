Kentucky Wesleyan College struck first Saturday afternoon, but Hillsdale responded with 31 unanswered points on the way to a 41-14 victory over the Panthers at Frank "Muddy" Waters Stadium in Hillsdale, Michigan.
Freshman defensive back Zac Thornton's interception and 33-yard touchdown return gave KWC (0-8, 0-5 in G-MAC) a 7-0 advantage with 5:43 remaining in the first quarter, but then Hillsdale running back David Graham took over.
Graham rushed 21 times for 97 yards and four touchdowns -- his 8-yard burst giving the Chargers (5-3, 3-1) a 31-7 lead at the 4:55 mark of the third period.
Wesleyan scored once more on Jatorian Dillard's 1-yard TD run with 1:55 left in the third quarter, but that's all the Panthers could muster. Dillard finished with a team-high 79 yards on 11 rushing attempts.
Hillsdale finished with a 329-258 edge in total yardage, and both teams were 4-of-14 on third-down conversions (29%).
The Panthers return to action next week with a road matchup at Walsh.
