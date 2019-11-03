Walsh's Nick Gassman threw a touchdown pass to Quinn Thomas with 13 seconds remaining Saturday to lift the Cavaliers to a 27-24 conference football victory over Kentucky Wesleyan in North Canton, Ohio.
The Panthers (0-9, 0-5 in G-MAC) jumped out to a 10-0 advantage after a 54-yard first-quarter touchdown reception by Sam Thomas and a 38-yard field goal by Chris Mangold early in the second period.
However, Walsh (2-7, 2-4) reeled off three consecutive scores -- going up 21-10 on a 28-yard rushing score by Devin Kenerly with 4:20 left in the third quarter.
Wesleyan responded with a pair of Corey Johnson rushing scores -- from 5 yards and 2 yards -- that put the Panthers in the driver's seat with 10:12 left to play.
However, Walsh's Gassman orchestrated a 12-play drive that put his team on top, and even after blocking the extra point, Wesleyan's late-game attempts to respond were unsuccessful. For the game, Gassman completed 9-of-22 passes for 154 yards and three touchdowns with an interception.
Cavaliers running back Koby Adu-Poku hauled in four passes for 128 yards and two touchdowns, in addition to his 64 rushing yards on 16 carries.
For the Panthers, freshman quarterback Wiley Cain converted 31-of-47 passes for 362 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Nine different KWC receivers caught a pass, led by Treyshawn Lewis's five receptions for 80 yards.
KWC outgained Walsh 394-373 in total yardage, despite finishing with just 32 rushing yards.
The Panthers return to action next week with a nonconference tilt at Frostburg State.
TENNESSEE TECH 17, MURRAY STATE 7
MURRAY -- Bailey Fisher threw two touchdown passes and the Tennessee Tech defense shut down Murray State's offense in a 17-7 victory on Saturday.
Murray State scored on its first possession, Preston Rice's 11-yard pass to LaMartez Brooks capping a 3-play, 45-yard drive after an interception for a 7-0 lead. But the Racers managed only 222 yards the remainder of the game.
AUSTIN PEAY 28, EASTERN KENTUCKY 21
RICHMOND -- JaVaughn Craig threw for 238 and three touchdowns, the third one for the go-ahead score in overtime, and Austin Peay defeated Eastern Kentucky 28-21 on Saturday.
Austin Peay (6-3, 4-1 Ohio Valley) scored on the first play of overtime, as Craig connected with Kentel Williams on a 25-yard toss. Eastern Kentucky (5-4, 3-2) went four-and-out on its overtime possession.
The Governors trailed 10-7 at halftime but took a 21-10 lead on a 1-yard run by Ahmaad Tanner in the third quarter and a 1-yard pass from Craig to Prince Momodu early in the fourth.
The Colonels drew within 21-18 after Daryl McCleskey's 9-yard run and a successful two-point conversion. Eastern Kentucky tied it at 21 on a 28-yard field goal by Sam Hayworth.
After the tying field goal, the Governors drove to the EKU 32-yard line but Craig threw incomplete on third and fourth downs. EKU took over at its own 32 with 2:28 remaining. Neither team crossed midfield on its final possession of regulation.
DeAngelo Wilson caught seven passes for 105 yards for Austin Peay. Craig led the Govs in rushing with 46 yards on 10 carries.
McCleskey led Eastern Kentucky with 145 rushing yards.
