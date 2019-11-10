The Kentucky Wesleyan College women's basketball team went to 2-0 on the young season Saturday afternoon.
The Panthers upended Missouri Science and Technology 62-53 at the Pops Duncan Classic hosted by Trevecca Nazarene in Nashville, Tennessee.
Kentucky Wesleyan led wire-to-wire, forcing the Miners into 27 turnovers while Kaylee Clifford recorded her first double-double of the season.
Clifford finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds. She also blocked four shots and made four steals in the victory. Lily Grimes added 11 points and four assists. Tahlia Walton and Keelie Lamb each finished with 11 points. Lamb also grabbed six rebounds.
The Panthers led by as many as 15 in the final quarter. Wesleyan scored 24 points off the Miners' turnovers.
The Panthers will host Oakland City University on Wednesday. Tipoff at the Sportscenter is scheduled for 6 p.m.
