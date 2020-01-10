KENTUCKY WESLEYAN 75, OHIO VALLEY 70
OHIO VALLEY
PLAYER|MIN|FG|FGA|FT|FTA|REB|A|PF|TP
Garic Vukasin|16|1|3|0|0|3|0|4|2
Ognjen Vasiljevic|37|5|16|1|1|4|1|3|14
Keon Claiborne|40|9|18|5|6|10|1|2|23
Dylan Harrison|35|5|12|3|4|4|3|0|15
Parker Black|36|4|13|3|4|10|5|3|12
Samuel Vanadia|17|1|4|2|2|5|1|0|4
Bobby Foggin|5|0|2|0|0|1|1|1|0
David Adeyemo|13|0|3|0|0|3|0|2|0
TEAM||||||0|||
TOTALS|200|25|71|14|17|40|12|15|70
KENTUCKY WESLEYAN
PLAYER|MIN|FG|FGA|FT|FTA|REB|A|PF|TP
Sasha Sukhanov|29|3|8|1|1|10|0|2|8
Mohamed Abu Arisha|10|1|1|0|0|2|1|2|2
Jo Griffin|23|0|3|0|0|2|3|2|0
Erik Bell|12|0|3|2|2|2|4|2|2
Adam Goetz|36|9|14|0|0|1|2|1|18
Zach Hopewell|30|3|7|6|6|1|4|2|14
Wyatt Battaile|29|2|9|1|2|5|5|4|6
Nick Fort|5|0|0|1|2|0|0|0|1
TEAN||||||0|||
TOTALS|200|24|53|11|13|31|23|16|75
Halftime: Ohio Valley 43-42. 3-point field goals: OV 6-11 (Vukasin 0-2 Vasiljevik 3-7, Claiborne 0-1, Harrison 2-7, Black 1-3, Foggin 0-2). KW 16-29 (Sukhanov 1-2, Bell 0-1, Goetz 6-7, Boyle 6-7, Hopewell 2-5, Battaile 1-6, Bezold 0-1). Steals OV 5 (Claiborne 2, Harrison 2). KW 3 (Battaile 2). Blocks: OV 2 (Vukasin, Adeyemo). KW 7 (Sukhanov 5). Turnovers: OV 11 (Vukasin 3). KW 12 (Sukhanov 3, Goetz 3). Technical fouls: None. Attendance: 629.
