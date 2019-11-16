The Kentucky Wesleyan College men's basketball team will open the home portion of its 2019-20 slate with a matchup against visiting Urbana on Saturday.
Tipoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. at the Sportscenter.
Wesleyan (0-1) enters following Wednesday's 91-50 loss at No. 3 Bellarmine, in which 6-foot-7 senior forward Mohamed Abu Arisha recorded a team-high 14 points.
Urbana (0-2), under the direction of first-year coach Josh Gibson, who guided Brescia to the 2014-15 KIAC South Division title and was named the league's coach of the year that season, is coming off of last Saturday's 72-59 loss to Elizabeth City State.
Despite the Blue Knights opening the season with a pair of losses, Wesleyan coach Drew Cooper knows what they're capable of -- and he hopes the matchup pays off for his own squad down the line.
"Urbana's a very athletic basketball team," Cooper said. "They've got some dudes. They're strong and from a tremendous conference (Mountain East Conference). It's gonna be a grind. It'll be a 40-minute grind like all these games will be.
"We'll use these opportunities here out of conference to help us with the G-MAC and prepare us to go in there and go to war."
Following the loss to Bellarmine, Cooper said his top priority is to get all of his players on the same page.
Wesleyan is expected to employ a starting lineup that includes Abu Arisha, 5-11 senior guard Erik Bell (eight points against Bellarmine), 6-1 senior guard Adam Goetz (eight points), 6-1 junior guard Jo Griffin (three points, four rebounds) and 6-5 freshman forward Ben Sisson (two rebounds).
Urbana will counter with a starting group that consists of 5-10 senior guard Jordan Bradley (14.5 ppg), 6-3 freshman guard Tehree Horn (11 ppg, 5.5 rpg), 6-9 sophomore forward Kyle Kegley (11 ppg, 8 rpg), 6-7 freshman forward Mario Lacy (5.5 ppg) and 6-3 freshman guard Brandon Michrina (1.5 ppg).
"Urbana is good," Cooper said. "We need to go out and perform and play well to win, there's no question about that. These have been three really tough tests to get going (including exhibitions), so let's go get this thing on Saturday."
