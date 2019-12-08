The Kentucky Wesleyan College women's basketball team faced its first full-game zone defense of the season Saturday afternoon against Tiffin, but the Panthers nonetheless rolled on to their ninth straight win with a 75-53 victory at the Sportscenter.
Keelie Lamb scored 12 points and grabbed six rebounds in helping KWC (9-0, 2-0 in G-MAC) to its program-record 23rd consecutive win at home.
Kaylee Duncan and Jordan Barga recorded 10 points apiece for the Panthers, who built a 19-12 advantage at the end of the first quarter and held a 36-22 lead at halftime. Former Breckinridge County High School star Lily Skye Grimes tallied eight points, a program-record nine assists and five rebounds.
For the game, KWC converted 48.4% of its shots from the field, including 9-of-28 from 3-point range (32.1%), and 6-of-7 free throws (85.7%).
It wasn't the fast-paced action that the Panthers are used to, co-head coach Nicole Nieman said, but she was pleased with the way her team responded again Tiffin's zone defense.
"We had to make some adjustments to that," Nieman said. "We had to learn to play slower. That's tough for us, so it was a good learning game for us."
Wesleyan finished with 18 assists -- lower than the 21 helpers the Panthers dished out in their last two games -- but Nieman said it was a product of a well-executed game plan.
"It's a different offense that we had to play today, so that's another reason why we were a little bit lower on assists," she said. "But honestly, there have been years where we haven't reached 18 assists too often, so to be disappointed about 18 is kind of a good thing."
KWC also finished with the edge in paint scoring (42-26), points off turnovers (18-5), rebounding (32-29), second-chance points (10-7) and fastbreak scoring (14-6).
Jada Tate scored 12 points to lead Tiffin (5-6, 1-1), with Danelle Bradley adding 10 points. The Dragons shot 38.3% from the field, 4-of-15 from distance (26.7%) and 13-of-21 at the foul stripe (61.9%).
Wesleyan returns to action Dec. 14 with a home conference matchup against Cedarville.
TIFFIN 12-10-17-14 -- 53
KENTUCKY WESLEYAN 19-17-21-18 -- 75
Tiffin (53) -- Tate 12, Bradley 10, Nichols 6, Dobson 6, Hiegel 5, Watts 4, Wesner 3, Richards 3, Chase 2, Williams 2.
Kentucky Wesleyan (75) -- Lamb 12, Duncan 10, Barga 10, Grimes 8, Clifford 7, Nolot 6, Walton 6, Johnson 6, L. Richardson 5, Boyle 3, Puckett 2.
