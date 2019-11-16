Area players and coaches were honored with the release of the 2019 Kentucky Football Coaches Association (KFCA) district awards.
In Class 2-A, District 2, Owensboro Catholic quarterback Drew Hartz was selected Player of the Year, with Todd County Central's Darell Keith garnering Coach of the Year honors.
In Class 5-A, District 1, Owensboro wide receiver Treyvon Tinsley was selected Player of the Year, with Grayson County's Ed Smart earning Coach of the Year.
In Class 6-A, District 1, Daviess County's Matt Brannon was picked as Coach of the Year, with McCracken Countywide receiver Franklin Hayes selected as Player of the Year.
WKU'S STOREY GETS NATIONAL HONOR
Western Kentucky quarterback Ty Storey wrapped up a memorable week by being voted the Manning Award National Quarterback of the Week.
After being named one of eight Manning Award "Stars of the Week" on Monday, Storey won a fan vote on the Allstate Sugar Bowl's Facebook page that took place over the next three days. It wasn't even close, as the 661 votes for Storey outnumbered the 412 votes for other seven candidates combined.
The other candidates were Shane Buechele of SMU, Joe Burrow of LSU, Chevan Cordeiro of Hawai'i, Jalen Hurts of Oklahoma, Tanner Morgan of Minnesota, Kedon Slovis of USC and Jarren Williams of Miami.
Storey took advantage of one of the most unique opportunities in college football this season, as the Arkansas graduate transfer returned to his former school and led the Hilltoppers to a 45-19 victory last Saturday in Fayetteville. He completed 22-of-32 passes for 213 yards and a 69-yard touchdown, while also rushing 17 times for 77 yards and two TDs.
