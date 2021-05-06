The Kentucky High School Athletic Association Board of Control agreed Wednesday to revert the first two rounds of the football playoffs to its more traditional “sister district” format, beginning with the 2023 season.
Since 2019, the playoffs have pitted district foes against each other during the first two weeks of the postseason. The change, which comes as a result of a survey the KHSAA conducted with its member schools, had been urged by the Kentucky Football Coaches Association for the last two years.
Of the 225 members in the KHSAA, 109 schools (48.4%) favored a change, 58 schools wanted to keep intra-district play, and the remaining 58 did not respond.
KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett presented the issue to the board during its work session after receiving results of the survey.
The motion to implement the change in 2023 was approved, 9-6. The decision to wait was a result of board members expressing a desire to keep the current structure in place for the current football alignment and then implementing it when the KHSAA adjusts its football structure — which it does every four years.
