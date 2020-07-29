KHSAA approves plan for fall sports

Many of the questions surrounding high school sports this fall were finally answered Tuesday morning.
The Kentucky High School Athletic Association Board of Control approved a plan to delay the start of the 2020-21 athletic seasons, in accordance with health and safety directives from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear that stemmed from the coronavirus pandemic.
Football, soccer, volleyball, cross country and other fall activities can begin practicing Aug. 24, followed by two weeks of preparation before competitions begin. Under this plan, games and meets for most fall sports will start Sept. 7, with football’s opening night set for Sept. 11.
The postseasons for soccer and football will also be moved back, allowing teams to reschedule games they may lose from the delayed start. The soccer playoffs will start Oct. 12, with the first three rounds condensed into two weeks, while football will move back a week — beginning Nov. 13-14 and concluding with the state championships Dec. 11-12.
According to KHSAA commissioner Julian Tackett, it was crucial to “get out of August” before games begin, in order to limit the spread and exposure of COVID-19 as much as possible.
“With the uptick of what’s going on in our state, we have to be wise to current events, and just like most of you in your school decisions, you’re striking a balance all the time,” Tackett told board members during the Zoom meeting that drew in nearly 4,000 viewers. “I think we have heard from a huge portion of the public, and I’ll tell you that the opinions have been running about nine-to-one in favor of going ahead and doing something.
“In the hundreds and over 1,000 emails I’ve gotten — calls, messages or texts — are about the opportunity to participate, even if that opportunity is reduced this year.”
According to local coaches, all they ask for is a chance to play.
“As coaches, we’re all sitting back and waiting to get the green light to go,” said Doug Sandifer, coach of the Daviess County High School boys’ soccer team. “Whenever that date was going to be, we just wanted a date in our mind. I’m happy about that.”
With that said, Sandifer added, he knows things can change quickly.
The KHSAA has scheduled another meeting for Aug. 20 to reassess the pandemic and determine if it will be safe to proceed.
“No matter what we do today, we’ve got to get our entire state behind trying to slow down this spread,” Tackett said, “or we’re not going to have sports and we’re not going to have school.”
Owensboro football coach Jay Fallin was already working the phones to reschedule cancelled contests by the time Tuesday afternoon rolled around, but he was more than pleased about the KHSAA’s decision.
“I’m just really happy, and I want to commend Commissioner Tackett and the entire Board of Control for their tireless work and effort throughout all this,” Fallin said. “They’ve been working on it and getting advice from experts and listening to what they had to say since they had to cancel the Girls’ Sweet 16 (basketball tournament) four or five months ago.
“They were starting to see the writing on the wall that we needed to get some news on when the season would get started. The kids are working hard through these uncertain circumstances, and they’ve done a great job getting back into shape — they’re just excited about, hopefully, having an opportunity to play.”
Other decisions made by the KHSAA’s Board of Control include reducing seeded district contests to just one during the regular season, limiting out-of-state competition to counties neighboring Kentucky until further notice and establishing a maximum number of players that can be in uniform during contests (60 for football, 24 for soccer, 15 for volleyball and 10 for cross country).
More so than anything, Sandifer is simply glad to have some guidance moving forward.
“A 16-game schedule is better than nothing, and I think, under the circumstances, everybody would be pleased if we get that,” he said. “We’re not out of the woods yet, but there’s still hope.”
Fallin shared a similar sentiment.
“I’m thrilled,” he said. “If it can be done safely — and I think we can do that — hopefully we can get this thing started. We still have to be conscientious about staying safe and healthy over the next several weeks, but we’re excited about getting the opportunity to play.”
