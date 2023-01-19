The landscape of high school football in Kentucky will change for at least the next two years after the Kentucky High School Athletic Association’s Board of Control approved a realignment plan Wednesday in Lexington.
The new alignment will carry through the 2023 and 2024 seasons, after which the KHSAA will take another look at school enrollment numbers across the commonwealth. The enrollments this time around were taken from the 2019-20 and 2022-23 school years.
Almost every area team will be impacted in one way or another.
Apollo will move back to Class 5-A after spending the previous four seasons in 6-A. The Eagles will land in District 1 alongside City-County rival Owensboro, Muhlenberg County, Graves County, Madisonville-North Hopkins and Marshall County.
“With the enrollment numbers we have, we were near the bottom of 6-A the last two years,” Apollo coach John Edge said Wednesday. “We were hanging on by a thread being in 6-A, so it’s good.
“It’s a different schedule for us, but we’re in there with Owensboro, and Marshall County also came down with us. Anytime you can get a different schedule, it’s always fun. It’s a new challenge, but it’s exciting.”
The new Class 6-A, District 1, which Apollo and Marshall County moved from, will include Daviess County, Christian County, Henderson County and McCracken County.
McLean County and Hancock County — previous members of Class 2-A, District 2 alongside Owensboro Catholic, Butler County and Todd County Central — will both move to 3-A to join a district that also includes Hopkins County Central, Trigg County, Union County and Webster County.
“Every year they do realignment, there’s some excitement for potential changes — this year more than most,” McLean County coach Zach Wagner said. “It’s still going to be a challenge, but it’s something new. We’ve been in the same district for the 10 years that I’ve been here, so I think everybody’s excited.
“We’re still a small, rural school, so wherever we are will be a challenge. Everybody in our district is on the uptick, so it’ll be a new season full of fresh faces.”
A team that won’t be so new to the Cougars, however, is Hancock County.
Programs throughout the commonwealth are allowed to submit requests before the board meeting, and among them was Hancock County as the Hornets looked to compete within a more geographically-based and like-minded district.
“Looking at it overall, based on geography in our area, most of the schools on the western side of the state are county schools like us,” HCHS coach Bobby Eubanks said. “There’s Webster County, McLean County, Union County and so forth. For us being Hancock County, we looked at that as an opportunity to play teams just like us and other schools that are experiencing the same fights that we fight.
“We felt like that fit us a bit better with where we’re at as a program. It’s a good opportunity to make a change and see what else is out there.”
One adjustment both teams will have to make, however, is playing within a six-team district.
“That makes district games that much more necessary to try to win,” Eubanks added. “It’s different because we’re used to four and five, but it’s one of those things where you play one less non-district game. That makes it a little easier to schedule. But all the coaches have been talking, and everyone seems to be excited about it.”
The new Class 2-A, District 2 will include Owensboro Catholic, Edmonson County, Fort Campbell and Todd County Central. Butler County moved to 3-A but will compete in District 2.
Ohio County remains in Class 5-A but will move into District 2, where the Eagles will join Bowling Green, Greenwood and South Warren.
