The landscape of high school football in Kentucky will change for at least the next two years after the Kentucky High School Athletic Association’s Board of Control approved a realignment plan Wednesday in Lexington.

The new alignment will carry through the 2023 and 2024 seasons, after which the KHSAA will take another look at school enrollment numbers across the commonwealth. The enrollments this time around were taken from the 2019-20 and 2022-23 school years.

