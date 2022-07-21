With the 49th annual Dust Bowl outdoor basketball tournament kicking into full gear this week at Kendall-Perkins Park, it meant a return to a summertime tradition in Owensboro.
Six games were scheduled Wednesday night, but the park was already bustling before tipoff as children, parents, volunteers and organizers filled the area to enjoy the tournament’s Kids Day.
“It’s been going on for years,” said Dust Bowl president Byron Owen, who found some shade underneath a pop-up tent as more spectators started filtering into the park. “I can’t tell you what was behind the starting of it or what year it started, but we have free hot dogs and hamburgers for the kids, drinks, chips, we got a couple of bouncy houses, a clown and a magician, a game trailer, police department, fire department, sheriff’s department are here, we’ll have some music going on.”
Basketball was the main attraction Wednesday night, but it was also a chance for the community to come together.
“We’re part of this community and I think it’s always important to come out and support anything in this community,” said Neblett Community Center Executive Director Keith Cottoner, who was helping hand out food and drinks alongside volunteers from the center. “... This is what we do it for. We do it for the kids, just to be supportive of them and let them know we care. I think things like this show that you can come out and have a good time.
“I’m a big fan of getting kids out of the house and getting them active, any way that is.”
LaKeith Cottrell, 11, was one of several kids who had a balloon twisted by Jimmy Wathen, the clown and magician entertainer.
“I thought it was cool,” said Cottrell, wearing the balloon hat on his head. “I just like it here, it’s a lot of fun.”
Jon Wilson, 10, watched as players started warming up before the first round of games in the 5th-6th grade division began at 7:45 p.m.
“My neighbor is playing,” said Wilson, who had been in the spray park nearby before finding his way over to the basketball courts. “We came to watch him.”
Kids also had the chance to visit and enjoy the video game trailer parked on Fifth Street, which was provided by Tom and Patrick Stone of Paragon Promotions.
“It got busy enough last year that every 10 minutes, we had to shuffle them in and out,” Tom Stone said. “It’s air conditioned too, so everybody wants to hang out in there.”
Sundown provided somewhat of a reprieve from the heat, but Owen took the elevated temperatures in stride.
“That’s just part of it,” he said with a smile. “It wouldn’t be the Dust Bowl without the heat. As long as it doesn’t rain, I’m happy.”
And, by all accounts, the Dust Bowl is shaping up to be another success in 2022.
“We’ve got 22 teams, 34 games, 264 participants, five divisions, and five championships will be decided,” he said.
As for what Kids Day means to the overall impact of the tournament, Owen holds a simple but important view.
“I’m doing my part,” he said. “I’m doing my part.”
The tournament continues at Kendall-Perkins Park this week through Saturday.
