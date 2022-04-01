Blake Kimbrell went 3-for-3 with a home run and a double, drove in seven runs and scored three times to lead Owensboro to a 15-3 baseball win over Whitesville Trinity on Thursday in Whitesville.
Eli Hampton and Kindrick Williams added two hits apiece, Ethan Gough plated four runs, and Evan Hampton scored twice for the Red Devils (4-5).
Hayden Aull recorded two hits for the Raiders (1-7).
OWENSBORO 160 35 — 15 10 3
TRINITY 201 00 — 3 3 5
WP-Mitchell. LP-Huff. 2B-Benjamin, Hampton, Kimbrell (O), Huff (T). HR-Kimbrell (O).
NO. 8 BOWL. GREEN 15, DAVIESS COUNTY 5
Brock Brubaker clubbed a triple for DC, and Marcus Murphy and Owen Payne each had a double in the loss at DCHS.
Cason Troutman scored two runs for DC (6-3).
Patrick Forbes led the Purples (8-0) with three RBIs.
BOWLING GREEN 211 103 7 — 15 12 2
DAVIESS COUNTY 101 001 2 — 5 7 4
WP-Hanks. LP-Loucks. 2B-Murphy, Payne (DC), Ginter (BG). 3B-Brubaker (DC). HR-Forbes (BG).
SOFTBALL HANCOCK COUNTY 10, TELL CITY (IND.) 4
Lily Roberts struck out 16 batters in the circle and smacked a home run with two RBIs at the plate to lead the Lady Hornets in Tell City, Indiana.
Ella House went 3-for-5 with a home run, and Adi Hurst finished 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Hancock County (8-1). Emmalynn Higdon added a double and two runs.
Emme Hoesli went 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs for Tell City.
HANCOCK COUNTY 107 100 1 — 10 13 1
TELL CITY 000 200 2 — 4 4 2
WP-Roberts. LP-Schroeder. 2B-Higdon, Westerfield (HC). 3B-Hoesli (TC). HR-House, Hurst, Roberts (HC).
WHITESVILLE TRIN. 15, BUTLER COUNTY 7
Cassidy Morris went 3-for-5 with a double, three RBIs and three runs, and Abby Payne finished 3-for-5 with a triple and four RBIs in the Lady Raiders’ win in Morgantown.
Macie Aguilar went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs for Trinity (4-2), Madison McDaniel went 2-for-3 with a triple and three runs, Raylee Higdon drove in two runs, and Katherine Hibbitt and Sarah Payne each scored twice.
Madison Clark went 2-for-4 with a double, a triple and four RBIs for Butler County (2-6).
BUTLER COUNTY 311 001 1 — 7 12 5
TRINITY 103 146 x — 15 14 1
WP-Graham. LP-Dockery. 2B-Morris (T), Clark, Coleman, Hunt (BC). 3B-McDaniel, Payne (T), Clark (BC).
