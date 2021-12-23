King Combest doesn’t plan on slowing down anytime soon.
The 14-year-old Owensboro native was already one of the nation’s fastest runners for his age group, but Combest added to his quickly-growing legacy earlier this month in Indianapolis. Competing in an indoor meet against college student-athletes, the Owensboro Middle School eighth-grader ran the 60-meter dash in 7.18 seconds — the fastest time in the country and the second-fastest in history for a middle schooler.
“It is exciting,” Combest said. “I put a lot of work in, and I know when I went there, there were 22-year-olds. I had to show my speed, get there, get out of the blocks fast and do my thing.”
Casey Combest, King’s father and a decorated former sprinter in his own right, posted a video from the meet on Twitter. At the far end of the track, athletes burst out of the starting blocks together, but only seconds later, there’s King Combest out front — his smaller frame a stark contrast to the grown men running behind him.
The key, according to Combest, was approaching it just like any other meet.
“For me, when I get to the track, I’ll see some fast people,” he said, “so I have to turn up and be calm and relax, don’t hesitate. When you hear the gun, it’s bam, and you take off. You don’t think about it. You run fast and do your thing, that’s what I try to do.”
Before ever arriving at a track, though, the Combests go through countless hours of preparation.
Monday through Thursday, King wakes up at 5 a.m. to do thousands of sit-ups. Sometimes push-ups are mixed in, but it’s a routine that he’s been doing for the last six years. He’ll go to school, followed by track practice at OMS, then head over to Progressive Sports Therapy for stretching. On Fridays, he rests to prepare for any meets on the weekends.
It’s a routine that he thrives on.
“I love practicing,” King Combest said.”The easy part is running. When you go to a track meet, it’s real easy. In practice, it’s hard because you got to put a lot of hard work into it and get better and get better and get better. That’s what I do, I’m training a lot.”
However, Casey Combest added, taking breaks and getting rest can be just as beneficial between training sessions as they cross goals off of the list.
“It also gives him a balance, too, with his girlfriend and whatever he wants to do, so people don’t think I’m over here with this whip,” Casey said, laughing. “I don’t really have to say nothing to the guy, he’s pretty much automated and knows what’s going on. It’s his dream. I’m just trying to help him get faster and bring experience and confidence to him.
“We set goals, and we try to be realistic. The next goal is to be the first middle school kid to ever win the 60 meters in the state of Kentucky in the high school division. He wants to break my 6.57 (seconds in the 60 meters) out of high school. He started out in elementary, got the state record and the national record. Went to seventh grade, got the state record and national record. Now, he’s in the eighth grade. Basically, he wants to do the complete sweep all the way until he’s out of high school.”
For reference, the fastest 60-meter time at the 2021 Kentucky Track and Cross Country Coaches Association Class 3-A indoor state meet was 7.15 seconds.
Having a dad that’s been in his shoes before, he said, only fuels him to be better.
“It feels good, it feels amazing,” King Combest said. “He did track, and he’s training me to be a better man and be somebody who’s real awesome. He doesn’t want me to be somebody who’s a bad person, he wants me to be a good person and show a lot of people who I am and what I’m capable of doing.
“I don’t think about the things he’s done. It’s up to me.”
As for his plans for the future, King has a clear vision: Either go on to run in the Olympics or play football at the University of Alabama. Or, perhaps, both.
“The fun part is to beat everybody and let them know who I am,” he said, with a huge grin on his face. “I want to go to the Olympics and run. ... I love Alabama. Their competition, that’s all they do. They eat it, they love it.
“And I want to beat some more records. I want to try to beat my dad’s record when I get there, and get better.”
