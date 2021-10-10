Kentucky Motor Speedway officials are looking for a big close to the 2021 racing season.
With only three events remaining on the schedule, beginning with Sunday’s “King of the Crowns” race, nothing would make KMS track promotor Scott Slaton happier more than seeing racing fans pack the stands in October.
“It’s been crazy,” Slaton said of the season so far, with a laugh. “The crowds have been OK. It could’ve been better, but it could’ve been a lot worse.”
Different factors have played into crowd sizes, Slaton said, including COVID-19 precautions, persistent rainfall and high temperatures — but he expects Sunday’s event to draw plenty of attention. The Crown Vic Invitational headlines the night, with one of the track’s biggest prizes of the year on the line. The winner will receive $2,000, with the top 26 finishers also receiving payouts up to $75.
“We’ve got 10 to 12 locals that will race, several coming from Louisville, and six or eight so far from Indianapolis,” Slaton said “You’re going to see cars you’ve never seen before. Most of the time, these guys run for $200 a night. In Louisville, they run for $50.
“They’ve never run for anything close to this before, so this is a really big deal. It’s unprecedented. We’re serious about this thing.”
Other races Sunday night will include at least 15 cars competing on the Figure 8 track and the Scrapper division. Gates open at 1 p.m., practice begins at 2 p.m., qualifying will be at 3 p.m., and races begin at 4 p.m.
“It’ll be a fun day,” Slaton said. “We’ll get out there, have some great racing and be done by 8:30 or 9 so everybody can get home.”
KMS will then close out the year with its Championship Night on Oct. 17, as the season’s division winners are crowned — including the kids’ bicycle (12 and under) and Power Wheel (5 and under) championships. It’s free to compete in both.
“The champion of the bicycles will win a bike, and the champion of the Power Wheels will win a Power Wheel,” Slaton noted. “It’s fun for the kids, and then everybody steps up for Championship Night.”
After a weekend off, KMS will then host the inaugural Halloween 222 on Oct. 30. In addition to racing, it’ll be a day focused on kids’ events and crowning the year’s racing winners.
General admission tickets are $10, while children ages 6-12 get in for $5. Children 5 and younger receive free admission. Slaton said with two concession stands, along with both bleacher and lawn seating available, it makes for the perfect family outing.
“We’ve got a really nice facility,” he said. “We’ve got the Pepsi Fan Zone, where you can bring a lawn chair or a blanket and sit. You could even bring a tent or umbrella and set up.”
More so than anything, Slaton simply wants people to come out and enjoy themselves.
“It would be great,” he said. “We really weren’t planning on this, but we’ve come to the end of the year and have three really big nights in a row. I’m glad it worked out that way.
“Thanks for all our sponsors, racers and fans that supported us all year. We’re trying to put on a good show, we’re just doing whatever we can to make that happen.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.