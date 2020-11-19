The Kentucky Wesleyan College basketball programs will have a limited number of fans in attendance for the 2020-21 season, the KWC athletic department announced Wednesday.
Following local and state recommendations and guidelines, Wesleyan will allow a maximum of 15% capacity — or 750 people — at the Owensboro Sportscenter.
However, if Daviess County is in the Department of Public Health’s “red” status as it relates to the COVID-19 pandemic, no spectators will be allowed. KWC will announce those decisions at least 48 hours before game time on the Panthers’ web site.
For those unable to attend or feel uncomfortable, each game will be broadcast on the Great Midwest Digital Network.
A predetermined number of seats will be reserved for the families of student-athletes and coaches, as well as Wesleyan students, faculty and staff. All remaining seats will be sold as general admission tickets.
There will be no reserved seats or season tickets at the Sportscenter this season, and all seating will be physically distanced. Masks must be worn at all times except when actively eating or drinking.
Tickets can be purchased in advance online at owensborotickets.com or on game day at the Sportscenter box office.
TUESDAY WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL TAYLOR 90, BRESCIA 45
Paige Vanzant scored eight points, and Angel Jeffries and Hailey Kendall added seven points apiece as the Lady Bearcats fell in Upland, Indiana.
Elisabeth Joines and Courtney Peyton chipped in six points apiece for Brescia (0-5).
Merideth Deckard scored a game-best 15 points to pace Taylor (4-1).
