For many, Saturday morning on the Kentucky Wesleyan College campus served as a walk down memory lane.
Nine former KWC basketball players gathered on Ray Harper Court at the Woodward Health and Recreation Center for more than an hour to play basketball, tour the newly-renovated locker room and, most importantly, share some laughs and memories with one another and the fans in attendance.
There was Adam Stanford, who came back to Owensboro from his hometown of Fontana, California, soaring in for highlight-reel dunks and putback slams.
Then there was Desmond Stevens draining one-footed 3-pointers.
Basil Deveaux slalomed his way to the basket, saving no energy before appearing in a Dust Bowl matchup later in the night.
Cardell McFarland showed some of the same scoring proficiency that he regularly put on display for the Panthers in the early 2010s.
Leroy John, who graduated in 2000, still had a soft touch in the lane.
Current KWC players and Owensboro natives Nathan Boyle, Mike Gilmer and Zach Hopewell were on hand to show off the new locker room or sell raffle tickets for Wesleyan's upcoming car show.
In all, it was a rare glimpse of the past meeting the present in a way that isn't often seen.
"It's so exciting to see these fellas come back and see the dedication and love they have for Kentucky Wesleyan," said KWC staple Joel Utley, who's announced the Panthers' games on the radio every year since 1961. "It's so impressive to see how much they still care for the program and for the school."
There wasn't anything taken too seriously, either. Music played through portable speakers courtside while former Panthers played games of 4-on-4. The score was kept on the court, playing by 1s and 2s with the first team to 7 points claiming a victory. Despite the light-hearted atmosphere, however, there was still an aspect of competition to it all.
"When 11:15 (a.m.) rolled around and it was time to quit, they were still playing," said current KWC coach Drew Cooper. "One team had won six games, and the other won five. They weren't gonna stop playing. They said, 'We're gonna see who wins this thing.' That was neat to see."
As it turned out, the day ended with both teams winning six games apiece -- leaving the door open for a rematch in what Cooper hopes becomes a summer tradition in Owensboro.
"I think the neatest part was just seeing the players catch up and laugh and have fun on the floor and just play the game," Cooper said. "I think playing college basketball is a very unique, special bond, and it's very, very important to revalidate those relationships as often as you can.
"In my mind, I want every Kentucky Wesleyan alum or basketball supporter to know that sometime in late July or early August, we're gonna be doing this. As this thing gets going, I want these people looking forward to it all year long."
By all accounts, it would be a welcomed event.
"It was amazing," said Stanford, 24, who's played overseas in China, Denmark and Thailand, and is currently awaiting a new contract with the CBA in China. "I liked seeing some of the guys I played with and some of the guys that came way before me. They're still in shape and can still play, so I liked it.
"As soon as I got back from Thailand, I saw everybody posting about the alumni game online. I bought my plane ticket, I was in California for about a week, and then I came out here. .,.. I'll do it every year, all I need is a text."
Also in from California was Marcus Fuggins, the former KWC big man who now does stand-up comedy outside Los Angeles.
The two were reunited with former teammates Deveaux and Ude Ifeanyichukwu, who still reside in Owensboro.
"It's awesome," said Ifeanyichukwu, 27, originally from Nigeria. "It's a great opportunity. I just want to thank God because God used this program to help get me to where I am today. The nice people of Owensboro have been great. It's also good to appreciate the guys that played here before me.
"I got to put the faces to the names of the greats that played in this program. It's awesome, I think they should do it every year."
The current players took notice, too.
"It's great because these guys come in, they share their experiences, and they tell you what all they did when they were here," said Hopewell, who's heading into his junior season with the Panthers. "You can go back and reflect and implement some of the things they did that got them through it. ... It's a brotherhood here at Kentucky Wesleyan."
It's a genuine connection that extends off the basketball court and into the stands, as well.
Stanford put on some dance moves, to the delight of the crowd. Fuggins stopped mid-play to chat with a few folks in the front row. When it was all over, the players lingered to talk with many of the faces they remembered from their days playing at the Sportscenter.
"It's all about the fans," Stanford said. "They've been with me, really, since I was just sitting on the bench -- sitting on the bench, working my way up through my knee injury, working until I got my shot.
"It brought back a lot of memories. It brought back some funny memories with my former teammates, and it brought back a lot of good feelings."
Following the games, the renovated locker room at the Woodward HRC was dedicated to longtime KWC supporter Charlie Schertzinger.
