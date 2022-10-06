The Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball team’s 2022-23 schedule has been finalized, as announced by head coach Drew Cooper on Wednesday.
The Panthers open up their preseason slate Nov. 2 with a trip to Division I Xavier in Cincinnati, which is coming off of a 23-13 campaign and an NIT championship, before opening the regular season Nov. 11 with games against host Wisconsin-Parkside and Illinois-Springfield in the G-MAC/GLVC/GLIAC Challenge.
KWC will host East-West University in the Panthers’ home opener Nov. 19 at the Owensboro Sportscenter.
Wesleyan’s conference slate begins at G-MAC newcomer Northwood on Dec. 3. The Panthers will later host defending G-MAC champion Walsh on Jan. 5 and NCAA Elite Eight qualifier Hillsdale on Jan. 19. KWC closes out the regular season at NCAA Tournament qualifier Cedarville on Feb. 25.
Season tickets may be purchased at Saturday’s car show on the Wesleyan front lawn at 8 a.m. Afterward, tickets can be purchased at owensborotickets.com. Prices include $175 lower chairbacks (limited supply) and $125 upper chairbacks.
KWC WOMEN ANNOUNCE SCHEDULE
The Kentucky Wesleyan College basketball team released its full 2022-23 schedule, co-head coaches Caleb and Nicole Nieman announced Wednesday.
The Panthers open their season Nov. 4 with an exhibition at Division I Indiana University, which went 23-9 last season and reached the NCAA regional semifinal. Wesleyan’s regular season is set to kick off Nov. 11-12 against Drury and Southwet Baptist in Bolivar, Missouri. Last year, KWC upended then-No. 2 Drury 76-75.
Wesleyan opens its league schedule at Northwood on Dec. 3, followed by its home opener Dec. 8 against Ursuline after playing its first seven contests on the road. The Panthers will travel to face defending regular-season conference champion Ashland on Dec. 17 and reigning conference tournament champion Walsh on Jan. 5. KWC wraps up its year at Cedarville on Feb. 25.
Starting Oct. 17, tickets can be purchased at owensborotickets.com. Prices include $175 for lower chairbacks (limited supply) and $125 for upper chairbacks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.