The Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball team will close out its regular season with a pair of conference road games, beginning with Saturday’s visit to Trevecca Nazarene.
Tipoff is set for 4:15 p.m. from the Trojan Fieldhouse in Nashville, Tennessee.
Wesleyan (10-14, 8-8 in G-MAC) enters following Tuesday’s 74-62 nonconference win over Oakland City, but before that the Panthers had won two league games in a row until falling at Alderson Broaddus, 64-61, on Jan. 15.
KWC currently sits sixth in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference’s point-rating standings, but Wesleyan coach Drew Cooper doesn’t know how everything would shake out if the Panthers aren’t successful at closing out the year.
“We know that the stakes are very high,” Cooper said. “Five through nine is very bunched up in the conference rankings right now. We could end up at five, or we could end up at nine — and nine would have us sitting at home for the first round (of the league tournament). Saturday’s game, for us, is the first round of the tournament, it’s the play-in game for us.
“If we win, I don’t see a path where we would not be in the postseason. But with the ranking system, I can’t guarantee that.”
The Panthers will square off with a Trevecca squad that has struggled with consistency this season, but the Trojans (4-21, 4-12) enter Saturday on a two-game winning streak.
“Trevecca’s gotten better as the year’s gone on,” Cooper said. “They’ve only won four, but they took Findlay to overtime, and they won at Ohio Valley and at Alderson Broaddus last week. We didn’t get that done, we lost at Alderson Broaddus.
“They’ve had eight games with double-digit 3-point shots. In game one this season, they shot 53% on us. We’ll be going in trying to do some different things defensively to try and drive their field-goal percentage down. I hope we get enough production offensively to get it done.”
Expected starters for the Panthers, who previously topped the Trojans 85-77 on Dec. 19, include 6-foot-1 senior guard Adam Goetz (16.5 ppg, 4.7 rpg), 6-3 junior guard Zach Hopewell (9.6 ppg), 6-1 junior guard Jo Griffin (9.3 ppg, 3.8 apg), 6-11 sophomore center Sasha Sukhanov (4.7 ppg, 4.3 rpg) and 6-5 freshman forward Ben Sisson (3.9 ppg).
In the last five games, Sisson is averaging 10.6 points and five rebounds per outing.
“Sisson has really emerged into a very good, dependable option for us at that position,” Cooper said. “He’s done some really good things for us down the stretch of the season.”
Cooper also anticipates the availability of 6-7 junior forward Stew Currie (7.5 ppg, 4.8 rpg), who has missed the last six games due to injury.
Trevecca will start a group that includes 6-2 junior guard Austin Wills (11.4 ppg), 6-7 senior forward Reed Smith (10.8 ppg, 4.5 rpg), 5-11 freshman guard Chris Rogers (10.4 ppg), 7-2 junior center Adam Webb (7.3 ppg, 5.3 rpg) and 5-11 junior guard Imani Starling (5.5 ppg).
“We’re expecting a good atmosphere,” said Cooper, noting that Saturday will be Trevecca’s Senior Day celebration. “It’ll take our best, with the way Trevecca’s playing, to get it done. We know where we stand with the postseason, and we know the stakes are very high.”
The men’s contest will follow the No. 18 Kentucky Wesleyan women (24-1, 15-1 in G-MAC) taking on the Trojans (9-16, 6-10) at 2 p.m.
The Panthers jumped four spots in the NCAA Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll this week and will look for their 12th consecutive victory. Wesleyan won the season’s previous meeting, 78-52, on Dec. 18 at the Sportscenter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.