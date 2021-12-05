Three Kentucky Wesleyan players combined to score 68 points Saturday as the Panthers captured an 84-74 victory over conference foe Findlay at the Sportscenter.
Jordan Roland poured in 24 points, while Wyatt Battaile and Jomel Boyd scored 22 points apiece for Wesleyan (5-3, 1-1 in G-MAC), which earned the program’s first win over Findlay in 10 attempts.
“We needed to have some games like that, where we’ve arrived,” said Wesleyan coach Drew Cooper, whose team had played in two overtime games and won a one-point affair in its last three outings. “USI’s a good program, Hillsdale’s No. 16 in the nation, and they were overtime games. We know we’re there, but we want to see our progress show up in the win/loss column.
“You see us getting better and you see that we’re right there, but that’s important — the here and now — that it shows up in the win/loss column. This is a good win for us.”
Roland connected on 8-of-13 shots from the field, including a 6-of-9 mark from 3-point range. Battaile made 10-of-14 shots from the field and 2-of-3 attempts from deep. Boyd sank 7-of-12 shots from the field, both of his 3-pointers and all six of his free throws while also grabbing a team-high seven rebounds and passing for six assists.
KWC finished with 22 assists on 31 baskets, with reserve point guard Jamil Wilson recording a game-best nine assists and no turnovers. Antonio Thomas added three assists, as well.
“He made everyone better tonight,” Cooper said of Wilson. “Everyone played great games tonight because Jamil helped set them up.
“Unchallenged shots go in. When we were pressed, figuratively, down the stretch of the game, Jomel Boyd made a big shot, but he was wide open. Wyatt, the same thing. Jordan, the same thing. Jamil and Antonio’s decision-making tonight were really good.”
The Panthers led nearly wire-to-wire, with consecutive 3s by Roland and Boyd giving KWC a 25-17 lead midway through the first half. Battaile drilled a 3 with 3:24 before halftime that pushed Wesleyan ahead 41-30.
A layup by Findlay’s Ethan Linder just before the buzzer cut the lead to 45-38 at intermission.
The Oilers continued their momentum into the second half, slicing the KWC advantage to three points. However, Wesleyan reeled off a 14-5 run that had the Panthers out to a 70-54 lead with 8:25 remaining.
The next six minutes were a flurry of Findlay trying to climb back into the game.
Using a zone defense to slow Wesleyan, the Oilers clawed to within 77-71 with 2:17 left, but consecutive 3s by Battaile and Boyd on assists from Wilson ended any chance of a comeback.
“It stopped us in our tracks and we had to figure out how to attack that,” Cooper said of the zone strategy. “... Between our free throws and Jamil Wilson’s decision-making, that’s why we’re sitting here with a good victory.”
The Panthers shot 57.4% from the field — including 62% in the first half — and made a blistering 13-of-21 3-pointers (61.9%) with a 9-of-10 mark at the free-throw line (90%).
Anthony Masterlasco scored 17 points for the Oilers, who shot 47.5% from the floor, 5-of-21 from distance (23.8%) and 13-of-15 at the foul line (81.3%). Joey Edmonds and Nathan Bruns added 14 points apiece.
Now, as Wesleyan turns its attention to Walsh next Thursday, Cooper feels good about the progress his squad has been making.
“I don’t think we’ve gotten everybody on our team playing their best basketball, because everybody is still trying to figure out their roles,” Cooper said. “When that formation stage is completed, it allows everyone to just relax and play with a little more confidence.”
FINDLAY 38 36 — 74
KENTUCKY WESLEYAN 45 39 — 84
Findlay (74) — Masterlasco 17, Bruns 14, Edmonds 14, Gray 11, Linder 8, Stover 5, Wildermuth 5.
Kentucky Wesleyan (84) — Roland 24, Battaile 22, Boyd 22, Wilson 6, Jones 5, Thomas 3, Boyle 2.
