KWC BSKB AM box Joseph Russell Joseph Russell Dec 3, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KENTUCKY WESLEYAN AT NORTHWOODTipoff: 2 p.m.Site: Midland, Michigan.Records: KWC 3-3, 0-0 in G-MAC. Northwood 1-6, 1-0. Series: Northwood leads 2-0.Last meeting: Northwood won 104-87 on Dec. 20, 2015, in Midland.Stream: Great Midwest Digital Network.Radio: None locally. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Joseph Russell Follow Joseph Russell Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. 60° Rain Shower Sports Podcasts Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Latest News Elder spreads Christmas cheer through Goodfellows POLICE REPORTS for Dec. 3, 2022 Bankruptcies December 3, 2022 Business Licenses December 3, 2022 Real Estate Transfers December 3, 2022 Owensboro Cumberland Presbyterian Church prepping for 21st live Nativity Cecil 70th Anniversary 50th Anniversary Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles Owensboro Grain selling company Man killed in tree trimming accident identified Sheriff-elect names command staff Vaccinated people now make up a majority of covid deaths Welsh returns with ramen noodle fundraiser Owensboro company in dispute with international union Police Reports: Monday, Nov. 28, 2022 Divorces November 27, 2022 Images Videos CommentedCanada police charge Hydro-Québec employee with China spying (2) 83rd annual Christmas parade sticks to tradition (2) Support local businesses on Small Business Saturday (1) Bill proposes cell phone ban while driving (1) POLICE REPORTS for Nov. 27, 2022 (1) OHS falls in state semis (1) Panthers fall on road at Miles (1) Police Reports: Monday, Nov. 14, 2022 (1) No favorite among NASCAR championship 4 ahead of finale (1) POLICE REPORTS for Nov. 20, 2022 (1) Stocks Market Data by TradingView
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.