Kentucky Wesleyan College wrapped up its football nonconference schedule on Saturday, falling at Frostburg State 35-25 on Saturday.
KWC fell to 0-10. Frostburg is 8-2.
The Panthers stayed in contention most of the game, getting a 28-yard touchdown pass from Wiley Cain to Peyton Peters, and a 30-yard touchdown pass from Cain to LaDarrius Dunn late in the third quarter to cut Frostburg's lead to 21-19.
Frostburg then scored two straight touchdowns, one a 48-yard interception return by Corey Johnson Jr. scored on a 4-yard run with less than four minutes remaining, but KWC couldn't threaten again. Johnson also scored on a 2-yard run to put KWC ahead 6-0 late in the first quarter.
KWC had 340 yards in total offense, with Cain throwing for 274 yards. Dunn had 87 yards in receptions, while Peters finished with 65 yards.
Josh Thompson anchored the defense with 11 tackles, five of which were solo.
The Panthers return home next week for their season finale. KWC will square off with Alderson Broaddus in the G-MAC Founders Cup on Saturday at Independence Bank Field at Steele Stadium.
