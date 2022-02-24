The Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball team has a chance to close the 2021-22 season with a .500 record when the Panthers host Lake Erie on Thursday.
Tipoff is scheduled for 7:45 p.m. at the Owensboro Sportscenter.
The Panthers (13-14, 8-11 in G-MAC), following Saturday’s 70-50 romp over Trevecca Nazarene, will have an opportunity to win their fourth game in the last five contests of the year.
The season certainly didn’t play out the way Wesleyan coaches and players hoped it would, but fourth-year head coach Drew Cooper credited his players for competing throughout the season.
“However we finish up, our record’s not going to wow anybody, but 14-14 is better than 13-15,” Cooper said. “We have a good basketball team. No matter what happens on Thursday, the more you look at our body of work — in nine of our 14 losses, you look at some momentum swings, some four- and five-point swings — and we’re 12, 15, 18 possessions away from having a very good season and being in the mix for an at-large (NCAA Tournament) berth.”
Though the Panthers will miss out on reaching the six-team conference tournament this year, Cooper said, he pointed to the strength of the G-MAC — with five teams ranked in the Midwest Region’s top-eight poll.
“It’s a tribute to the G-MAC,” he said. “I told our guys to be proud of that. They’ve been going against the best competition of the conference, by far.
“It’s good for us. It’s great for the college to be in this type of conference. The rivalries are not as local (as the GLVC), but they are very much just as intense.”
Lake Erie (12-12, 6-11) enters Thursday’s contest on a three-game losing skid, including Saturday’s 79-67 loss at Hillsdale.
The men’s game will follow the Kentucky Wesleyan women (16-9, 13-6 in G-MAC) facing Lake Erie (2-24, 1-19) at 5:30 p.m.
The Panthers, who remain in third place in the conference standings with no games left on the regular-season schedule, enter on a two-game winning streak.
The Storm have struggled with consistency throughout the season. They snapped a 20-game losing streak with a 69-62 win over Ohio Dominican on Feb. 12 but have since lost their last two outings.
KWC won the last meeting with Lake Erie, 65-46, on Jan. 15.
