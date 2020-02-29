With a spot in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference tournament already locked up, the Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball team wants to close out its regular season on a positive note.
The Panthers (10-15, 8-9 G-MAC) will get that opportunity when they travel to face league foe Tiffin on Saturday, with tipoff set for 2 p.m.
Wesleyan enters following last Saturday’s 66-59 loss at Trevecca Nazarene, but Panthers coach Drew Cooper anticipates his team reaching the postseason no matter what happens against Tiffin. So instead of worrying about the G-MAC tournament, Cooper wants his players focused on building confidence against the Dragons (8-19, 2-15).
“We’ve proven we should be a postseason team in our conference,” Cooper said. “We haven’t established the consistency to put us in that No. 1-4 spot to host a first-round game, but I want to see us play with confidence against Tiffin. I feel like when we perform at our best, we’ve had moments where we’re really comfortable and sharp with what we do.
“I’m hoping it’s a turning of the corner, as it relates to putting a couple of recent road losses behind us and going into Sunday’s practice feeling good about what our challenge in the postseason is gonna be.”
In the season’s previous meeting, Wesleyan captured an 87-71 win over Tiffin on Dec. 7 at the Sportscenter, in which the Panthers were led by 6-foot-1 junior guard Jo Griffin’s 29 points.
Still, Cooper knows the Dragons won’t be a pushover.
“It’s another matchup where they have some explosive people,” he said. “They haven’t had a great season, but it’ll be their Senior Day. It’ll be a game where we either perform and feel good about ourselves and feel like we have a little bit of momentum, or we don’t get it done, we come home and try to muster up the courage to go play in the conference tournament.”
Wesleyan will use a starting lineup that includes 6-1 senior guard Adam Goetz (16.3 ppg, 4.6 rpg), 6-4 sophomore guard Wyatt Battaile (10.3 ppg, 5 rpg), 6-2 junior guard Zach Hopewell (9.4 ppg), Griffin (9 ppg) and 6-11 sophomore center Sasha Sukhanov (5.4 ppg).
Tiffin, which enters on a four-game losing skid, will employ a group of 6-5 junior forward Jairus Stevens (17.7 ppg, 7.7 rpg), 6-7 freshman forward Wesley Jordan (11 ppg), 6-foot freshman guard Trent Williams (10 ppg), 5-11 sophomore guard Brevin Brimble (9.6 ppg) and 6-2 senior guard Austin Schaub (5.4 ppg).
“They play really fast and they’re really explosive,” Cooper said of the Dragons. “They’re just really an explosive basketball team that can wear you down physically. They have some athletes. ... They’ve had some bumps, but we expect a very tough game and a tough opponent.”
The men’s game will follow the No. 17 Kentucky Wesleyan women (26-1, 16-1 in G-MAC) taking on Tiffin (12-15, 7-10) at noon.
The Panthers still trail conference leader Walsh in the G-MAC point-rating standings, but Wesleyan will host an opponent to be determined in the first round of the G-MAC tournament on Tuesday.
KWC enters on a 13-game winning streak, while Tiffin has won four of its last five outings.
