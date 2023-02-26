Jordan Roland recorded a game-best 26 points, eight rebounds and eight assists to lead a furious comeback for the Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball team, but Grant Whisman’s tip-in at the buzzer lifted Cedarville to a 77-76 win over the Panthers in their regular-season finale Saturday in Cedarville, Ohio.

Wesleyan (15-13, 11-9 G-MAC), which trailed 41-28 at intermission, erased a 24-point first-half deficit to tie the game at 59-59 on an Antonio Thomas 3-pointer with 7:21 left to play.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.