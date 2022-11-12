Miles Kennedy scored 12 points off the bench and Jordan Roland finished with 10 points as the Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball team fell 73-59 to Parkside in a season-opening matchup at the Nexus Classic on Friday at De Simone Arena in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Beezy Fernandez and Antonio Thomas added nine points apiece for the Panthers, who shot 39.4% from the field, 4-of-15 from 3-point range (26.7%) and 3-of-4 at the foul line (75%) with 13 turnovers. Jomel Boyd grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds off the bench.

