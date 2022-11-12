Miles Kennedy scored 12 points off the bench and Jordan Roland finished with 10 points as the Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball team fell 73-59 to Parkside in a season-opening matchup at the Nexus Classic on Friday at De Simone Arena in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Beezy Fernandez and Antonio Thomas added nine points apiece for the Panthers, who shot 39.4% from the field, 4-of-15 from 3-point range (26.7%) and 3-of-4 at the foul line (75%) with 13 turnovers. Jomel Boyd grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds off the bench.
Nick Brown scored a game-best 22 points to pace Parkside, while Rasheed Bello added 17 points with six assists and Jamir Simpson posted 11 points with six boards. The Rangers made 41.9% of their shots from the floor, including 5-of-26 from beyond the arc (19.2%), and connected on 16-of-19 free throws (84.2%) with nine turnovers.
Wesleyan finished with a 42-38 edge in paint scoring and a 23-7 advantage in bench points, but Parkside led in rebounding (39-38), second-chance points (17-12) and points off turnovers (14-6).
Ben Sisson chipped in eight points and six rebounds for the Panthers, who play again Saturday with a matchup against Illinois-Springfield in Kenosha. UIS defeated Ashland 80-67 on Friday.
KENTUCKY WESLEYAN 30 29 — 59
Kentucky Wesleyan (59) — Miles 12, Roland 10, Fernandez 9, Thomas 9, Sisson 8, Boyd 7, Aune 2, Mitchell 2.
Parkside (73) — Brown 22, Bello 17, Simpson 11, O’Rourke 8, Palmer 8, Johnson 3, Fajana 2, Hamilton 2.
WOMEN NO. 10 DRURY 95, KENTUCKY WESLEYAN 58
Tahlia Walton scored a team-high 10 points as the Panthers fell to 10th-ranked Drury in a season-opening contest in Bolivar, Missouri.
Mariah Edmonds added nine points and Shiya Hoosier tallied eight points for Wesleyan, which shot 42.9% from the field, 7-of-19 from distance (36.8%) and 9-of-16 at the free-throw line (56.3%) with 29 turnovers.
Kaylee DaMitz-Holt scored 18 points to lead Drury, which placed five players in double figures. Drury shot 53% from the field, 9-of-24 from beyond the arc (37.5%) and 16-of-28 at the foul line (57.1%) with 15 turnovers. Drury led in rebounding (39-20), second-chance scoring (23-2), paint scoring (46-28) and points off turnovers (35-8).
KWC plays again Saturday with a matchup against Southwest Baptist in Bolivar.
KENTUCKY WESEYAN 14 9 9 26 — 58
Kentucky Wesleyan (58) — Walton 10, Edmonds 9, Hoosier 7, Barga 7, Nolot 7, Hammelman 6, Boyle 3, Montgomery 3, Lytton 2, McDonald 2, Conley 1.
Drury (95) — DaMitz-Holt 18, Daniels 16, Henderson 12, Findley 11, Moore 10, Gibbons 9, Clevenger 8, Sparaco 6, Schaff 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.