Kentucky Wesleyan quarterback Christian Arrambide threw a go-ahead 33-yard scoring strike to Brennen McGuire with 1:39 left to lift the Panthers to a thrilling 31-27 conference win over Hillsdale on Saturday at Steele Stadium.

Wesleyan (2-3, 1-2 in G-MAC) railed 24-17 early in the fourth quarter, but Landon Newman punched in a 4-yard rushing score to tie the game with 9:51 to play. Following a Hillsdale field goal, the Panthers put together an eight-play, 75-yard scoring drive to go up by four points.

