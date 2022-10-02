Kentucky Wesleyan quarterback Christian Arrambide threw a go-ahead 33-yard scoring strike to Brennen McGuire with 1:39 left to lift the Panthers to a thrilling 31-27 conference win over Hillsdale on Saturday at Steele Stadium.
Wesleyan (2-3, 1-2 in G-MAC) railed 24-17 early in the fourth quarter, but Landon Newman punched in a 4-yard rushing score to tie the game with 9:51 to play. Following a Hillsdale field goal, the Panthers put together an eight-play, 75-yard scoring drive to go up by four points.
KWC’s Ja’Kobe North intercepted Hillsdale’s Luke Keller just moments later, but the Panthers were then held to a turnover on downs at the Hillsdale 9-yard-line. The Chargers (3-2, 2-1) took over with 47 seconds to play, but another pick — Ramond Jackson’s second of the game — cemented the victory.
For the game, Arrambide completed 19-of-29 passes for 280 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. Newman ran for 107 yards and a TD on 17 carries, and wide receiver David Florence reeled in seven passes for 95 yards and a score.
Wesleyan outgained Hillsdale 434-270 in total yardage and forced three turnovers. The Panthers trailed 21-10 before Arrambide connected with Laron Warner for a 43-yard score shortly before halftime.
KWC plays again Oct. 8 at Quincy.
