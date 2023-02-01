Antonio Thomas scored 14 points, including 10 in the second half, and the Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball team turned up the defensive heat after intermission to capture a 65-57 win over Trevecca Nazarene on a frigid Tuesday evening at Trojan Fieldhouse in Nashville.
Thomas knocked down a 3-pointer with 8:48 remaining that pulled KWC to within 50-49 after trailing by eight at halftime, and Jomel Boyd’s layup 45 seconds later put the Panthers ahead for good.
Thomas knocked down another 3 to put KWC up 59-55 with 2:53 to play, and the Trojans didn’t get any closer from there.
Boyd’s dunk with 17 seconds remaining gave the Panthers (10-11, 6-7 G-MAC) their largest lead of the game and provided the final margin against a Trevecca team that had been struggling all year.
“This was our basketball season tonight,” said Panthers coach Drew Cooper, noting his disappointment in his team’s first-half performance. “I’ve said all along: When we don’t have everybody, anybody in the nation can beat us. This was evident.
“From an RPI standpoint, Trevecca’s had just a tough year. They’ve got a lot of young guys, their coach resigns yesterday — it’s been a tumultuous year for them. ... When we don’t have everybody, we’re mediocre. When we have everybody clanging and banging, we can beat anybody.”
The Trojans (1-19, 0-14) jumped out to a 19-14 lead before KWC answered with a 12-1 spurt of its own for a six-point advantage. Trevecca responded with 11 consecutive points before Wesleyan fought back to tie the game at 33-33. However, the Trojans tallied the last eight points of the half for a 41-33 advantage.
An increased defensive effort — holding the Trojans to 16 points after intermission — changed the entire game, Cooper noted.
“The whole thing shifts when you show life,” he said. “The season’s winding down, we’re in the stretch run. Teams right now, they either take off or they go away.
“I want them to maximize their potential here down the stretch. This was a big-time scare, and I’m happy we’re getting out of here with a win.”
Boyd finished with 13 points for KWC, while Jordan Roland added 11 points with five assists, and Ben Sisson produced 10 points with 13 rebounds.
Wesleyan, which improved to 2-9 on the road, shot 41.4% from the field, including 7-of-25 from 3-point distance (28%), and converted 10-of-14 free throws (71.4%) with 11 turnovers leading to 10 points.
Josh Goings scored a game-best 19 points with six assists for the Trojans, and Jose Waring notched 13 points. Trevecca was limited to 33.3% shooting from the field, including a 9-of-25 mark from long range (36%), and made 8-of-11 foul shots (72.7%) with 13 turnovers leading to 11 points.
KWC returns to action Thursday with a home matchup against conference foe Ohio Dominican.
KENTUCKY WESLEYAN 33 32 — 65
TREVECCA NAZARENE 41 16 — 57
Kentucky Wesleyan (65) — Thomas 14, Boyd 13, Roland 11, Sisson 10, Jones 7, Fernandez 5, Miles 5.
Trevecca Nazarene (57) — Goings 19, Waring 13, Davenport 7, Mulder 5, Terry 4, Brazil 3, Martin 3, Blackston 2, Davis 1.
