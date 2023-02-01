Antonio Thomas scored 14 points, including 10 in the second half, and the Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball team turned up the defensive heat after intermission to capture a 65-57 win over Trevecca Nazarene on a frigid Tuesday evening at Trojan Fieldhouse in Nashville.

Thomas knocked down a 3-pointer with 8:48 remaining that pulled KWC to within 50-49 after trailing by eight at halftime, and Jomel Boyd’s layup 45 seconds later put the Panthers ahead for good.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.