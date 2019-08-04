Heading into the 2019-20 recruiting cycle, adding size inside was a top priority for Kentucky Wesleyan men's basketball coach Drew Cooper and his staff.
With the signing of 6-foot-11, 235-pound big man Sasha Sukhanov, the Panthers are hoping they found their man.
"I think Sasha has a chance to make an impact with us," Cooper said Saturday. "Having true centers -- guys that can legitimately play the 5 at this level -- is a huge asset. I'm hopeful that not only have we added that, but that we'll have depth there."
Wesleyan coaches also expect 7-2 center Nathan Smith, who sat out all of last season, will be back and healthy to play. Along with incoming freshman Ben Sisson and transfer Stewart Currie, Cooper expects a fierce competition as his players contend for minutes down low.
Sukhanov, a native of Tomsk, Russia, spent last season at Morehead State, where he appeared in 13 games.
Before that, Sukhanov averaged 17.8 points and 6.8 rebounds per game in his senior season at Teays Valley Christian High School outside of Charleston, West Virginia. He shot 45% from 3-point range and also swatted two blocks per game. He recorded a career-best 30 points and 15 rebounds against national powerhouse Oak Hill Academy.
"Sasha is somebody that's really, really long, and he's really skilled," Cooper added. "He has a great touch, and I think he has the skill set to be really effective. He has the offensive tools. I think, for him, adding some girth and putting on some weight will be a priority."
Though the Panthers expect an immediate impact in practice, Cooper said "there's a chance" that Sukhanov doesn't suit up for games until the second semester begins Dec. 13. Wesleyan is still working through the details with the NCAA.
"With three years and his height and his skill set, I think it's an opportunity for us to really put someone in there that might be able to help," Cooper said. "He definitely could've helped us last year."
It didn't take long for Sukhanov to choose KWC, either.
"I chose Kentucky Wesleyan because it's a great school, and I felt comfortable as soon as I stepped on campus," he said. "Wesleyan is a good spot for me to finish my education, and I'm looking forward to being a part of the strong basketball history."
Also joining the Panthers will be walk-on Matthew Teague out of Oldham County High School, where the 6-4 wing averaged a team-high 12.3 points per game. He was an all-district selection in both basketball and baseball.
"Matt had a nice high school career," Cooper said. "He's a tremendous student and a nice young man. He'll be an asset to our community."
With Sukhanov and Teague, the Panthers have now signed six players for next season -- and Cooper isn't done yet.
"I wouldn't rule out any more roster changes between now and when school starts Aug. 27," he said. "We have a few weeks, and a lot can happen in a few weeks. We'll be recruiting until the minute everyone arrives on campus."
