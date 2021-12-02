The Panthers are ready for the challenges that the Great Midwest Athletic Conference will present this year as the league enters what could be its most competitive campaign to date.
With only six teams reaching the conference’s postseason tournament this year, Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball coach Drew Cooper knows that nothing can be taken for granted.
“This conference is really good,” the fourth-year coach said. “Our conference did as well as it has done in the past against GLVC and GLIAC opponents (in early-season games), so our conference has had some great wins.
“The bad part is that every night from here until the end of February, there’s not going to be one possession to take off.”
KWC’s first step into league action will be Thursday night when the Panthers (4-2) host No. 16 Hillsdale (4-1) at the Sportscenter. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:45 p.m.
Wesleyan enters following Monday’s 81-80 victory over Salem, in which junior guard Jordan Roland scored 21 points and made the game-winning foul shot with 3.1 seconds to go.
In the win, KWC shot 54.4% from the field — the first time the Panthers shot better than 50% this season. Wesleyan shot just 45.2% from the floor in its first five outings.
“I think we were as in-sync offensively as we have been since we started up,” Cooper said. “Guys like Jordan Roland are really starting to figure out how to attack and what a great possession looks like. We need that.
“We do have some newcomers in on-the-floor roles for us right now, and it takes some time to get to know one another. I think each week, we’ve improved and been better than the week prior.”
however, Cooper added, he knows the Panthers are facing some of its stiffest competition of the year Thursday.
“Each team really is going to be familiar with one another,” he said. “I think our guys are going to be ready. We know they’re the class of the league, and they have the best player in the region, Patrick Cartier. Our guys have the utmost respect for him, so we’ll do our best to try to contain him.”
Cartier, a 6-foot-8 junior forward, is averaging a G-MAC-leading 25 points per game and is Hillsdale’s lone double-digit scorer. The Chargers are averaging 70.2 points per contest on 45% shooting from the field and 32.7% from 3-point range, but they also possess the league’s top scoring defense (66.2 ppg).
Meanwhile, KWC is scoring 80.2 points per matchup on 46.5% shooting from the floor and 35.7% from beyond the arc.
The Panthers are led by 6-6 junior forward Ben Sisson (16 ppg, 7.2 rpg), 6-6 junior forward Jomel Boyd (12.7 ppg, 7.7 rpg), Roland (11.7 ppg), 6-4 senior guard Wyatt Battaile (11.2 ppg) and 5-11 fifth-year guard Jamil Wilson (9.7 ppg, 4.8 apg).
“It’s going to be a challenge, but I think it’s one our guys are looking forward to,” Cooper said. “Each game really counts, and if history is any indication, the difference between the sixth team in the conference and 10 or 11 is probably going to be one or two games.
“We’re a team that needs to embrace that we can win them all or we can lose them all. It’ll be the four-point, five-point swings that’ll make the difference. And I think it’ll be exciting for our folks to see these games at the Sportscenter.”
The men’s game will follow the Kentucky Wesleyan women (3-3, 0-0 in G-MAC) opening conference play against Hillsdale (2-3, 0-0) at 5:30 p.m.
Expected starters for Wesleyan include 5-11 redshirt junior forward Tahlia Walton (18.8 ppg), 5-8 senior guard Cali Nolot (14.7 ppg), 5-7 senior guard Leah Richardson (5.8 ppg), 5-11 junior forward Jordyn Barga (4.8 ppg) and 5-5 sophomore guard Shiya Hoosier (4.3 ppg).
Both games can be followed on the Great Midwest Digital Network.
