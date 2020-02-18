The Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball team will step out of conference play for the final time this season when the Panthers travel to face Oakland City on Tuesday night.
Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. from the Johnson Center in Oakland City, Indiana.
The Panthers (9-14) enter following Saturday’s 64-61 setback against Alderson Broaddus, which second-year KWC coach Drew Cooper called “a bump in the road.”
“In February, on the road, a conference game against a group as talented and as athletic as Alderson Broaddus, it takes your best,” he said. “We did not play our best. We were in the game down the stretch. They shoot 17 free throws to our two. Some of that, we don’t control, but some of it, we did control in terms of making our bed with how we play.
“We came up a few possessions short.”
Tuesday’s outing has no bearing on the Great Midwest Athletic Conference standings, but Cooper insists it’s still important for his squad as the Panthers prepare to close out the year with two league road contests after Tuesday.
“We have another opportunity from a maturity standpoint,” Cooper said, “to get in the vans, go up to Oakland City and play our best basketball.
“Our toughness and our relentlessness and our fundamentals will be challenged. It’s something we need to embrace. It’s part of growing up, it’s part of learning how to win on the road.”
The Panthers, who are 2-7 away from home this season, captured the previous meeting against the Mighty Oaks (8-16) with a 100-68 victory at the Sportscenter.
Oakland City enters with a 7-4 mark at home after dropping its last three outings — including a pair of matchups against Salem.
The Mighty Oaks, who score more than 87 points per game, feature three players scoring in double figures, including 6-foot-5 senior swingman Tyler Toopes (24.6 ppg, 7.2 rpg, 4.5 apg), 6-7 junior center Nathaniel Schmittler (16.3 ppg, 9.7 rpg) and 5-10 sophomore guard Jacob Sanford (13.4 ppg).
The Panthers, meanwhile, will continue to rely on 6-1 senior guard Adam Goetz (16.4 ppg, 4.6 rpg), 6-4 sophomore guard Wyatt Battaile (9.9 ppg, 5 rpg), 6-1 junior guard Jo Griffin (9.8 ppg, 3.8 apg) and 6-3 junior guard Zach Hopewell (9.6 ppg), among others.
Even with the 32-point victory over Oakland City earlier in the year, Cooper isn’t taking anything for granted this time around.
“They’re a team that shoots it very, very well at virtually every spot,” he said. “We were successful with them in game one in the first half, but they beat us by one in the second half.
“When I talk about our maturity and our toughness to be able to go on the road and win, we’re gonna be tested.”
