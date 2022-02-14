The 2021-22 season has been nothing short of a whirlwind for the Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball team.
The Panthers fell 75-71 to Ashland in overtime on Saturday, which marked Wesleyan’s fifth overtime defeat in six tries this season. The loss dropped KWC to 12-14 overall and 7-11 in Great Midwest Athletic Conference play.
“It’s unlike anything I’ve ever seen, not even just for myself but other basketball teams,” Panthers fourth-year coach Drew Cooper said of his team’s stretch of overtime outings. “I don’t know what the record is, I think that’s something we can look into, but the teams we’re going to overtime with are NCAA Tournament teams.
“You take Ashland twice, Hillsdale and USI — those are four overtime games that change your season.”
In total, Wesleyan has played in 13 games that came down to seven points or less. In those outings, the Panthers are 4-9.
However, season-long statistics suggest that KWC should be among the top teams in the league. The Panthers’ defense ranks fourth in the conference in points allowed (69 ppg), opponent field-goal percentage (42.5%) and opponent 3-point percentage (32.1%). KWC is also second in the league with 15.9 assists per game, third in the conference with a plus-3.3 rebounding margin and third in assist-to-turnover ratio (plus-1.4).
At the beginning of the season, Cooper knew his squad was getting ready for a year that didn’t include much margin for error — especially with the G-MAC only taking six teams for its postseason tournament.
Though Wesleyan will miss out on this year’s postseason, the Panthers still have goals for the last two weeks of February.
“It becomes a two-game season,” Cooper said, “and it becomes about trying to leave the season with a positive uptick.
“There’s not going to be a postseason for us this year. I thought (Saturday) would have been a very important win for our program, to show our returners, ‘Hey, you’re an NCAA Tournament team, if we just learn how to win these games.’ ”
The Panthers have shown up to practice ready to improve throughout the year, Cooper said, and he doesn’t expect that to change anytime soon.
“The most important thing from my chair is I know I’m going to have a group that’s going to show up on Monday ready to get to work and ready to close this thing out with as much integrity as possible,” he continued. “For that, I’m very, very thankful.”
Though a few Wesleyan players still have decisions to make regarding using their COVID waivers to return for another season, Wesleyan coaches are still planning to bring back a stronger, improved group of returners.
Closing this year with a pair of wins would go a long way to helping that evolution, Cooper noted.
“I think we have some good pieces,” he said. “In terms of what’s going to be a positive, going 2-0 and getting some guys who are planning to return to our program playing great basketball would make the next 12 days a success.”
KWC is off until a Saturday home matchup against Trevecca Nazarene, followed by the Panthers’ season finale against Lake Erie on Feb. 24.
