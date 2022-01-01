The Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball team will have a chance to climb back to .500 in conference play when it hosts Ohio Dominican on Saturday.
Tipoff is scheduled for 2:15 p.m. at the Owensboro Sportscenter.
Wesleyan (7-5, 2-3 in G-MAC) will look for its second straight league victory following Thursday’s 84-64 romp over Trevecca Nazarene in Nashville. It will also mark the second game in a stretch for KWC that includes five games in 10 days.
Though Ohio Dominican (3-8, 1-3) sits near the bottom of the league standings, ODU enters on a two-game winning streak with wins over Findlay and Wheeling.
KWC coach Drew Cooper and his squad know there’s little margin for error within the G-MAC.
“We have a good team, we really do, and the conference is so wide open,” he said. “... There are a lot of good teams, and there’s a lot of depth in our conference. It’s going to be one of those seasons where if you don’t show up to play — any team, one through 11 — it’s a very, very strong, deep conference.”
In addition to a much-needed win Thursday, Wesleyan also welcomed back leading scorer Ben Sisson. The 6-foot-6 junior forward, who missed five games with an ankle injury he suffered Nov. 29, finished with four points, five steals, four rebounds and two assists.
More valuable than anything, Cooper said, was the lift Sisson provided simply by being on the floor.
“He was rusty. He wasn’t at his best,” Cooper said. “but he got a ton of minutes in there (28). I don’t think we were expecting a tremendous game in terms of output, but we don’t have the luxury of letting him play with load management.
“Just having his presence really, really helps. Ben is a natural leader, plays really hard and very enthusiastic about our fundamentals. He’s a coach’s dream come true, he really is. We’ve missed his production, but also we’ve missed his personality and his natural leadership. Just having him out there really helps.”
On the season, Sisson leads the Panthers with 14.3 points per game on 61.% shooting from the floor, along with 6.7 rebounds per outing. He and fellow 6-6 junior forward Jomel Boyd (12.7 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 58.9%) are among the G-MAC’s leaders in field-goal percentage.
Other top contributors for Wesleyan are 6-1 junior guard Jordan Roland (13.6 ppg), 6-4 senior guard Wyatt Battaile (12.3 ppg, 5.4 rpg) and Jamil Wilson (8.1 ppg, 4.7 apg), among others.
ODU, which ranks near the bottom of the conference in both scoring and defense, will counter with a group that includes 6-4 junior guard Alek West (14.3 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 5.0 apg), 5-11 junior guard Sean Marks (13.2 ppg), 6-4 sophomore guard Zach Szul (9.4 ppg) and 6-7 freshman forward Max Stepaniak (8.9 ppg, 4.5 rpg).
“Ohio Dominican is going to be a different kind of game in terms of the pace that they play,” Cooper said. “That’s where my mind’s at right now. It’s one of those things where we’re on break and it’s all about playing games right now.”
The men’s game will follow the Kentucky Wesleyan women (7-4, 4-1 in G-MAC) taking on Ohio Dominican (1-9, 1-3) at noon.
KWC has won four of its past five outings, including a 77-37 rout of Trevecca on Dec. 18. Wesleyan leads the G-MAC with 10.2 steals per game, while Ohio Dominican surrenders 18.6 turnovers per contest.
ODU enters on a four-game skid, having last played in a 91-48 loss to Northwood on Dec. 18. Before that, the team’s last victory was a 61-57 win against Tiffin on Dec. 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.