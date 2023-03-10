The Kentucky Wesleyan College women’s basketball team will embark on its fifth trip to the NCAA Division II Tournament when the Panthers travel to face No. 5 Grand Valley State in the first round of the Midwest Regional on Friday at Kates Gymnasium in Ashland, Ohio.
The Panthers (23-6), who earned the region’s sixth seed after falling to Trevecca Nazarene in the G-MAC tournament semifinals at Ashland on March 3, will face the GLIAC champion and third-seeded Lakers (29-2).
Tipoff is scheduled for 11 a.m.
Wesleyan enters averaging 67.4 points per game on 42.7% shooting from the field and 27.6% accuracy from 3-point range, but the Panthers’ defense has been a primary reason for their success. On the year, KWC is allowing 59.5 points per outing and ranks 39th in the nation with 10.2 steals per game for co-head coaches Caleb and Nicole Nieman.
Senior forwards Tahlia Walton and Cali Nolot, who were both named to the G-MAC All-Conference First Team last week, lead the Panthers with 12.1 points and 10.1 points per game, respectively. Both surpassed 1,000 career points earlier this season.
Wesleyan features a deep and balanced group that also includes junior forward Shaylee McDonald (9.5 ppg, 2.8 apg), junior point guard and two-time G-MAC all-defensive selection Shiya Hoosier (9.3 ppg, 2.1 spg), senior forward Jordyn Barga (8 ppg, 6.2 rpg), junior wing Corina Conley (7.8 ppg, 4.3 rpg) and senior guard Reeva Hammelman (5.2 ppg).
Standing in KWC’s way will be Grand Valley State, which enters on a 12-game winning streak.
The Lakers are 15th in the nation in scoring with 75.9 points per game and are within the top 10 in both shooting from the floor (46.2%) and from beyond the arc (37.1%). They don’t let up on defense, either, holding opponents to an NCAA-low 50.6 points per outing.
Emily Spitzley, a sophomore guard, leads Grand Valley State with 14.1 points per game, alongside contributions from sophomore guard Ellie Droste (10.3 ppg), sophomore center Joslyn Brennan (8.5 ppg), sophomore wing Rylie Bisballe (8.3 ppg, 6.8 rpg), freshman Nicole Kamin (8.2 ppg) and senior forward Hannah Kulas (8.1 ppg).
Grand Valley State holds a 2-1 edge in the all-time series, but the two programs haven’t squared off since 2009.
Thr 2022-23 season was Wesleyan’s 13th consecutive winning campaign, which coincides with the arrival of Caleb and Nicole Nieman. Each of the Panthers’ NCAA Tournament bids has come under their guidance.
Other contests in the regional bracket include top-ranked and undefeated Ashland (31-0) against Malone (21-9) in a matchup of G-MAC foes; fourth-seeded Michigan State (25-6) facing fifth-seeded Trevecca Nazarene (21-9); and Drury (30-1), the No. 2 team in the country, against Lewis (21-10).
The regional semifinals will be Saturday at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., followed by the regional championship game on Monday at 7 p.m.
The NCAA Division II Elite Eight and Final Four will be March 20 and 22 in St. Joseph, Missouri, with the championship game scheduled for April 1 in Dallas, Texas.
