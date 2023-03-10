Caleb and Nicole Nieman

Kentucky Wesleyan’s Caleb and Nicole Nieman are pictured.

The Kentucky Wesleyan College women’s basketball team will embark on its fifth trip to the NCAA Division II Tournament when the Panthers travel to face No. 5 Grand Valley State in the first round of the Midwest Regional on Friday at Kates Gymnasium in Ashland, Ohio.

The Panthers (23-6), who earned the region’s sixth seed after falling to Trevecca Nazarene in the G-MAC tournament semifinals at Ashland on March 3, will face the GLIAC champion and third-seeded Lakers (29-2).

