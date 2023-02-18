The Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball team will close out the home portion of its regular-season schedule when it faces Malone in a pivotal conference matchup Saturday at the Sportscenter.
Tipoff is scheduled for noon.
The Panthers (13-12, 9-8 G-MAC) currently sit tied with Malone (14-9, 9-8) for sixth place in the league standings with Tiffin (12-13, 9-8), trailed by ninth-place Findlay (13-12, 8-9). Only the top eight teams advance to the G-MAC tournament.
With just three games remaining on the schedule, KWC is still eyeing the chance to host a first-round conference game — the top four seeds each host a game in the quarterfinals — but will be tasked with facing a Malone team that captured a 101-71 win in the season’s first meeting on Dec. 15 in Canton, Ohio.
Wesleyan will also be honoring seniors JoMel Boyd, Keegan Brewer, Jordan Roland, Ben Sisson and Antonio Thomas around 11:30 a.m. as part of the Senior Day festivities.
Tickets are $5 at the door, and children 12 and younger will receive one free ticket with a paid adult.
Free-to-use inflatables will be available for kids in the Sportscenter endzone, as well.
