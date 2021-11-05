EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Despite a game-high 20 points from junior forward JoMel Boyd, a slow start and Evansville’s hot outside shooting was too much for the Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball team to overcome in a 74-64 exhibition loss Thursday night at the Ford Center.
Boyd knocked down 7-of-15 shot attempts, including 2-of-3 attempts from 3-point range, and hauled in a game-best 12 rebounds. His performance came after scoring a game-high 29 points last week against No. 10 Kentucky.
“Evansville is a team that would be preseason No. 1 in our league, I think that’s fair to say,” KWC coach Drew Cooper said after the game. “They’re a team that’s similar to us that’s trying to turn the corner and get themselves on a national platform.
“We felt like the matchups were there for us tonight to compete and try to win this basketball game.”
However, the Panthers missed their first 10 attempts from the field — allowing the Purple Aces to race out to an early 9-0 lead. After Evansville pulled out to a 24-11 advantage with 7:28 left in the first half, KWC responded with a 14-5 run to close the gap to 29-25 at intermission.
A layup by Boyd tied the contest at 31 two minutes into the second half, but the Panthers could never take the lead. Instead, Evansville used a 12-2 run to claim a 45-35 lead at the 13:42 mark.
Wesleyan cut the deficit to seven points on five separate occasions down the stretch, but the Purple Aces had an answer each time — often in the form of a bucket late in the shot clock.
“There were a couple of possessions there where Evansville made something out of nothing by making a shot,” Cooper said.
In addition to Boyd’s production, the Panthers also got 16 points from senior guard Wyatt Battaile, along with 12 points and five rebounds from junior forward Ben Sisson.
For the game, the Panthers shot 39% from the field — including 43.3% in the second half — while making only 4-of-18 attempts from beyond the arc (22.2%) and converting 14-of-19 free throws (73.7%).
Wesleyan also finished with the edge in rebounding (36-34), points in the paint (36-22), points off turnovers (13-11), second-chance production (10-5) and fastbreak scoring (10-7).
“We just didn’t make the plays,” Cooper said. “We shot the ball very poorly, and we were 1-for-6 from the 3-point line in the first half, 4-of-18 for the game. We have to take a look at our offense and figure out where our 3-point attempts are going to come from.
“We’ve got to figure out what good, rhythm 3s are within our offense and how to shoot it with confidence.”
Shamar Givance led Evansville with 16 points, with Blaise Beauchamp adding 15 points off the bench. Evan Kuhlman posted 12 points with eight rebounds, and Noah Frederking chipped in 10 points. The Purple Aces shot 46.9% from the floor, including a sizzling 12-of-24 from 3-point range, with a 16-of-21 mark at the free-throw line (76.2%).
Evansville’s bench outscored KWC’s reserves, 29-9.
“I thought we continued to fight,” Cooper said. “They kept their lineup in, we kept our lineup in. We had a tie there in the second half, I don’t think we ever took the lead. They hit some shots. We had some great defensive positions and then somebody would make a shot that’s not usually made at our level. That was frustrating.”
The Panthers will play again Saturday when they travel to face Maryville University at St. Louis in a closed-door scrimmage. KWC then opens the season Nov. 12 at Illinois Springfield.
“I’m hoping we’re going to going to get a lot out of the next few days,” Cooper said, “and be ready to go next Friday.”
