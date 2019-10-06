KWC falls at Findlay 38-13

Kentucky Wesleyan College fell to 0-5 after a 38-13 loss at Findlay (Ohio) on Saturday.
Landon Newman, a former Daviess County High School standout, ran for 107 yards on 11 carries, including a 70-yard run, for the Panthers.
Peyton Peters, who was a standout at Apollo, caught five passes for 92 yards.
Wiley Cain hit 32-of-55 passes for 298 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions.
Cain hit De'Ondre Boggs with a 15-yard touchdown pass. KWC also got a 42-yard field goal and a 39-yard field goal from Chris Mangold.
KWC had 405 yards in total offense, compared to 478 for Findlay.
Findlay had 316 rushing yards, led by Nate Slagel's 124 and three touchdowns, and Derek Lynch's 116 yards.
KWC hosts Tiffin on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Steele Stadium.
