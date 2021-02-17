No. 23 Findlay’s hot shooting was too much to overcome Tuesday afternoon, as the Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball team had its five-game winning streak snapped in a 95-65 loss to the Oilers in Findlay, Ohio.
Junior guard Wyatt Battaile led the Panthers (10-5, 9-5 in G-MAC) with 16 points, while redshirt senior guard Tre Cobbs finished with 15 points off the bench following a three-game absence. Junior center Sasha Sukhanov chipped in 12 points in his return from injury, as well.
The Oilers (14-4, 13-4) had four players finish in double figures while shooting 53.7% from the field, including a blistering 16-of-24 makes from 3-point range (66.7%). Andrew Owens paced Findlay with 20 points, Nathan Bruns recorded 19 points and eight rebounds, Tommy Schmock posted 17 points and eight assists, and Brady Wildermuth added 11 points off the bench.
The Oilers, who never trailed, jumped out to a quick start by scoring 13 of the game’s first 15 points. Tre’maine Gray’s jump shot put Findlay ahead 42-17 with 6:13 left in the first half, before a 9-3 mini-run pulled Wesleyan within 19 points at intermission.
Battaile’s 3-pointer shortly into the second half cut the Panthers’ deficit to 18 points at 47-29, but that was as close as they could get for the remainder of the game.
An 18-4 run over the next six minutes, capped off by an Owens 3-pointer, pushed Findlay’s lead to 68-36.
The Panthers had one last push to give, with Jo Griffin and Battaile sinking back-to-back shots from long range to draw Wesleyan within 73-52 with 6:46 remaining. From there, however, the Oilers scored 22 of the game’s final 35 points to seal the victory.
For the game, KWC shot 44.2% from the floor, including a 10-of-24 mark from 3-point range (41.7%), and made 9-of-12 free throws (75%).
Findlay’s 16 makes from distance were a season-best for the Oilers, who also claimed the edge in points off turnovers (20-10), paint scoring (32-18), rebounding (35-25), second-chance points (11-5) and fastbreak production (9-4). KWC finished with a 32-23 edge in bench production.
Wesleyan is set for a return to action Saturday with a conference matchup at Trevecca Nazarene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.