Kentucky Wesleyan College battled back from an 18-point first-quarter deficit Saturday and even tied the game twice in the fourth quarter, but Lake Erie scored with 23 seconds remaining for a 49-42 conference victory over the Panthers at Jack Britt Stadium in Painesville, Ohio.
The game-winning throw went for 25 yards to running back Eric Zokouri from quarterback Javarian Smith, who finished with just 139 passing yards but had four touchdowns through the air. Smith ran for two additional TDs, as well.
KWC freshman quarterback Wiley Cain completed 28-of-52 passes for 337 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Panthers (0-4, 0-1 in G-MAC). The former Pulaski County standout converted scoring throws of 43, 70 and 4 yards.
Lake Erie (1-3, 1-1) went ahead 21-3 lead late in the first quarter, but the Panthers outscored the Storm 21-7 in the second period. Landon Newman carried in a 2-yard run, Chauncey Greer reeled in a 43-yard scoring pass and, following Smith's second rushing TD, David Florence snagged a 70-yarder from Cain.
KWC trailed just 28-24 at halftime and cut the lead to two points with a safety, but a fumble deep in KWC territory set up Smith for another short touchdown throw and subsequent 35-26 advantage.
Former Apollo standout Peyton Peters grabbed a 4-year TD from Cain to cap off a 14-play, 90-yard drive late in the third quarter, and KWC forced a second safety to tie the game with 11:36 left to play.
Minutes later, Wesleyan marched to the Lake Erie 2-yard line and had to settle for a field goal, but the attempt by Chris Mangold — who put the Panthers on the board in the first quarter — was blocked and returned 88 yards for a touchdown.
Corey Johnson's 1-yard scoring punch capped off KWC's next drive and tied the game with 3:31 remaining, but Lake Erie retook the lead on a 10-play, 93-yard scoring drive.
The Panthers were able to reach the LEC 46 on their final drive but couldn't get any closer before time ran out.
Individually, Florence led all receivers with a game-best 176 yards on nine receptions. Johnson rushed for a team-high 52 yards while Newman, a former standout at Daviess County, tallied 39 yards.
Wesleyan returns to action Saturday with a road conference matchup at Findlay.
