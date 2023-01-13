Kentucky Wesleyan’s Markel Aune and Jomel Boyd scored a game-high 15 points apiece, but the Panthers were unable to overcome Findlay’s late push in a 78-73 conference loss Thursday night at the Croy Physical Education Center in Findlay, Ohio.
The defeat dropped Wesleyan to 7-8 overall and 3-4 in Great Midwest Athletic Conference play.
Antonio Thomas knocked down a turnaround jump shot that put KWC up 57-51 with 10:31 remaining, but the Oilers scored nine of the 11 points over the next two minutes to take a one-point lead.
Four lead changes later, Findlay went back on top 65-64 with a layup from Nathan Bruns with 5:49 remaining. Deven Stover extended the Oilers’ leas to three points with a pair of foul shots with 4:24 left, and the Panthers were unable to respond down the stretch.
Both teams traded buckets, with KWC trimming to deficit to a single point on four occasions, until Cameron Shaw’s layup put Findlay ahead 75-72 with 1:21 to go. The Oilers forced a turnover on KWC’s next trip, and Stover split a pair of foul shots for a four-point advantage.
Antonio Thomas split a pair of free throws to trim the lead to 76-73 with 44 seconds left, but Bruns connected on two free throws after being intentionally fouled — and KWC was unable to get any closer from there.
Ben Sisson finished with 12 points and and game-high 10 rebounds for Wesleyan, while Thomas added 11 points as the Panthers shot 50.8% from the field, 7-of-21 from 3-point range (33.3%) and 4-of-8 at the foul line (50%) with 22 turnovers leading to 16 points for Findlay.
Stover paced Findlay with 14 points, while Shaw and Khalil Luster added 12 and 10 points, respectively. The Oilers shot 50% from the floor, 8-of-15 from beyond the arc (53.3%) and 16-of-20 at the free-throw line (80%) with 10 turnovers leading to 10 KWC points.
Wesleyan claimed the edge in rebounding (41-21) but held only an 8-2 lead in second-chance scoring. Findlay led in paint scoring (34-30), fast-break scoring (7-0) and bench production (33-25).
The Oilers (9-6, 4-3 in G-MAC) jumped out to a 14-4 lead in the game’s first seven minutes, but the Panthers rallied back to tie the game at 19 on Aune’s jump shot with 8:16 left in the first half. KWC, which shot 58.1% from the floor in the first half, surged ahead 37-30 on Aune’s jumper with 1:42 until halftime, and the Panthers led 41-38 at the break.
KWC will return to action Saturday with a road matchup at conference rival Tiffin.
KENTUCKY WESLEYAN 41 32 — 73
Kentucky Wesleyan (73) — Aune 15, Boyd 15, Sisson 12, Thomas 11, Roland 8, Fernandez 7, Miles 3, Jones 2.
Findlay (78) — Stover 14, Shaw 12, Luster 10, Bruns 9, Roth 8, Edmonds 7, Swaine 7, Owens 5, Landers 4, Thorbahn 2.
