Kentucky Wesleyan’s Markel Aune and Jomel Boyd scored a game-high 15 points apiece, but the Panthers were unable to overcome Findlay’s late push in a 78-73 conference loss Thursday night at the Croy Physical Education Center in Findlay, Ohio.

The defeat dropped Wesleyan to 7-8 overall and 3-4 in Great Midwest Athletic Conference play.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.