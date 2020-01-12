The Kentucky Wesleyan College men's basketball team had opportunities down the stretch, including a look at a game-winning 3-pointer in the final seconds, but the Panthers ultimately came up short in an 85-83 loss to Alderson Broaddus on Saturday at the Sportscenter.
Jo Griffin scored eight straight points for KWC (6-9, 5-3 in G-MAC) late in the game, helping the Panthers take an 80-77 lead with 1:17 to play.
However, the Battlers (4-11, 3-4) responded with a 3-pointer from David Shriver, who got fouled in the process. He converted the four-point play to give his team a one-point advantage with just 58 seconds left. ABU's Bruce Spruell was then fouled rebounding a Wesleyan miss, and he made two foul shots to put the Battlers ahead 83-80.
An intentional foul put KWC's Nathan Boyle on the free-throw line, where he made both attempts. The Battlers' KJ Walker made two of his own with 10 seconds to go.
Griffin was intentionally fouled with six seconds remaining. He made the first and missed the second on purpose, setting the Panthers up for an offensive rebound attempt. Zach Hopewell came up with the loose ball and got a good look at a game-winning 3 from the right wing, but his attempt came up short.
"I thought we played well enough to win," KWC coach Drew Cooper said afterward. "I didn't think we played a bad basketball game at all. We'll look at the film and try to keep getting better. Every team we play from here on out is gonna be equally tough to try to get some wins against.
"It was a good college basketball game. Unfortunately, we were a play or two away from getting it done."
The hectic ending came following a back-and-forth second half in which neither team garnered much of an advantage. Wesleyan carried a 46-44 lead into intermission, but nine lead changes and seven ties after halftime set up the final stretch.
Griffin led the Panthers with a game-best 26 points, while Adam Goetz
See KWC/Page C3
finished with 19 points. Hopewell and Wyatt Battaile chipped in 12 points apiece. As a team, KWC shot 55% from the field, made 9-of-36 3-point shots (34.6%) and converted 8-of-14 foul shots (57.1%).
Malik Bocook and Josh Bradford scored 23 points apiece for the Battlers, who shot 55% from the floor, including 11-of-22 from deep (50%), and made 8-of-12 free throws (66.7%). Walker posted 15 points, and Shriver finished with 12.
Bocook's layup midway through the first half gave ABU a 28-17 lead, but KWC battled back with a 12-2 run to get back into contention before taking the lead at the half.
Wesleyan returns to action Thursday with a road matchup at Hillsdale before traveling to take on Findlay on Saturday.
"For this stretch run, we've got to have guys playing their best basketball," Cooper said. "Part of that is gonna be continuing to tweak our rotation and having guys like Nick Fort, Erik Bell and Nathan Boyle be comfortable with when they're gonna come in and come out.
"We're playing as hard as we can. It was a good college basketball game, we just came up a play short."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.